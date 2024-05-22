JOSE LUIS HERRERA JR. 1980 – 2024

Jose Luis Herrera Jr., 44, was born on April 21, 1980, in Bryan, TX. and entered into his eternal rest on May 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Simona and Thomas Cardenas; great grandparents, Ambrozio and Marcelina Guzman; grandfather, Luis Herrera; grandparents, Connie and Mike Manyose; aunt, Zocorro Herrera Salazar; uncle, Stanley Manyose; uncle, Ben Rodriguez; uncle, Timothy Baldobino Sr.; cousins, Consuelo Carrell, Timothy Baldobino Jr., and Allen Micheal Herrera.

Jose is survived by his parents, Jose Luis Sr. and Mary Helen Herrera; brother, Daniel Anthony Herrera Sr.; his children, Mark Anthony Herrera, Alyssa Janelle Herrera and partner, Jesse Gonzalez, Taslynn Emlee Sabree Herrera and Lola Delilah Escamilla; grandchildren, Royse Sebastyan Gonzalez, Jesse Ayden Gonzalez, Marlow Forest Gonzalez; nephews, Daniel Anthony Herrera Jr., Luis Israel Herrera and Ramona Delarosa Herrera; grandmother, Maria Antonia Herrera; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will always love and remember him.

Services were held Tuesday, May 21, 2024, followed by burial at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, TX.

The Herrera Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Rios Funeral Home and New Hope Church for service arrangements.