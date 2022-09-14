Services for LoveAnn Dean Wesley were held Saturday morning, 11 o’clock, September 10, 2022, at Bethel Grove Church, 7479 Hwy 1774, in Anderson. Rev. Williams, Pastor and Rev.Anthony C. Gillum, Sr., officiated. Lovie was born March 24, 1950, the twelfth of thirteen children to Adair Dean, Sr. and MaudeAllen Dean ofAnderson, TX. She attended the community schools of her birth, graduating from the Anderson-Shiro public school system. Lovie united in Holy Matrimony to Donald Ray Wesley, Sr., to which union, sons (Carlton and Donald Ray, Jr.) were born. Lovie was a lifelong member of the Bethel Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 1774, in Anderson.

She gained employment with the Navasota Sewing Company, Navasota Nursing Home, Texas A&M Food Service, Seral Mfg., and the Human Resources and Home Healthcare Divisions of the State of Texas.

Lovie was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Mesdames Maude E. Dean, Thelma L. Williams, Verba J. Thomas, Amanda B. Gillum, and Cinda M. Hill; brothers, Messrs. Darling, Allen David, Adair, Jr., Patrick Henry and Willie James Dean, Sr. and a daughter-in-law, Monica N. Hall Wesley.

She leaves cherished memories with her sons, Carlton Wesley and wife Gwen, of Navasota, Donald Ray, Jr and fiancée Tameka of Katy; brothers, Joseph L. Dean of Navasota and Alfred D. Dean, Sr. of Houston; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and other collateral relatives and friends.

Lovie Ann Dean Wesley was laid to rest next to her brother, Adair Dean, Jr, in the Coaxberry Cemetery, Hwy 2445, in the Stoneham-Plantersville community. Funeral services entrusted to The Ashford & Oliver Mortuary.