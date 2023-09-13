ROSE ANN PADRON VINSON 1950 – 2023

We lost our most precious earthly gem – Rose Ann Padron Vinson Friday, September 8, 2023 while hospitalized at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas at the age of 73.

Rose was born to Julian Padron, Jr. and Sandra Padron in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 15, 1950. She was the fifth of six children born in Corpus Christi. As they grew, their daddy didn’t want to raise his kids in the city, so they moved to the small town of Iola where they made their forever home. Rose attended Iola High School where she was a cheerleader and excelled in various clubs and sports.

She married Don Hollie Creamer, Sr. and they lived in Iola and later in Brenham with their children Donald Hollie Creamer, Jr., John Michael Creamer, and Lori Ann Creamer. They divorced and she moved back to Iola for a fresh start.

That’s where she met John Richmond Vinson while working at her parent’s store. Rose loved to tell the story about how he would smile at her when he came in to buy something, and that she did not like that smile. He tells how smitten he was with her beauty the first time he saw her in the hallway of Iola ISD. They were married in 1984 creating their new blended family which included the children of his previous marriage, Treva Korinn Vinson and Craig Richmond Vinson. They worked hard to treat everyone the same and to identify all as their children.

Rose was a driving force behind keeping the family businesses going and keeping the family ties tight whether they were all together or apart. She cooked for many people in the community, ran the stores that the family owned, and managed all business operations. She had very clear expectations of their children and John and they would be reminded of them in a single glance.

She was John’s reason for everything. When approached

VINSON

with an idea, event, suggestion, he first thought of Rose and included her in all his decisions. He took such great care of her over the last 39 1/2 years. Especially the last 20 as Rose’s health became a daily challenge. He never wavered, loved unconditionally, advocated and fought for her to the very end.

Rose was the greatest cheerleader, instructor, and Christian leader to her family. She loved fiercely and was ready to defend and support anything they attempted in life. Everyone knew they could count on her to be there, pray, feed, and gather the troops in times of need and celebration. She may not have been able to be physically present at all events, but it was known that she would be in constant prayer over those attending and checking on everyone from afar.

She loved the Lord and put all of her trust into his hands. If she knew of anyone’s praises or burdens, she prayed for thankfulness or guidance. And she always remembered to ask about moments that had been previously shared until she was satisfied with the results or answer.

Rose is survived by: her husband, John; sons Craig (Michelle) Vinson, Don Hollie (D’Lynn) Creamer, Jr., Mike (Poppie) Creamer; daughters Treva (John) Chadwell, Lori (Conrad) Bastardo; grandchildren Emily Chadwell, Court (Sabrina) Creamer, Elizabeth Bastardo, Coy (Shelby) Creamer, Case (Kassee) Creamer, Julian Bastardo, Ethan Vinson, Cale Creamer, Lorin Bastardo, Neythan Bastardo, and McKinsey Bastardo-Navarro; great grandchildren: Johnathan Chadwell, Claire Creamer, Cate Creamer, and Jude Chadwell. Also surviving are her 2 brothers, Domingo Padron and Paul David (Linda) Padron; sisters Maria (Darrell) Padron-Reed and Gloria (Amando) Garcia. Additional remaining: motherin- law Ruby Fischer, brothersin- law Billy (Cindy) Vinson, Michael (Holly) Fischer; sisters- in-law Linda Vinson, Patricia (Billy) Duncan, Cindy Russell, Donna (Patton) Slaughter, Kathy (Russ) Livergood, Theresa (Kevin) Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents; Aunt Lola Deases; brother Julian Padron III; nephews Daniel P. Garcia and Christopher Roy Garcia and Kevin Scott Russell; niece Cynthia Padron; father-in-law Bill Fischer; and brothers-in-law Jim Vinson, Richard Johnson, and Roger Russell and Aunt Betty Sailors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, 1511 E Main St, Madisonville, Texas 77864. Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the family receiving guests at 12:00 pm and service at 1:00 pm. Interment following at The Madisonville City Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Conrad Bastardo, Court Creamer, Coy Creamer, Case Creamer, Julian Bastardo, Cale Creamer, and Neythan Bastardo. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Ethan Vinson, Dexter Lavender, and Michael “Bubba” Rice. Officiants are Bros. Mike Cousins and Manly Perry.

Mom, we will always hold you in our hearts and rejoice that you are held in God’s loving arms. We know that your presence will always be with us. Thank you for being such an incredible Christian role model and for loving us unconditionally. We hope that we have made you proud.