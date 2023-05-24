RUSSELL YATES 1939 – 2023

Russell Yates, 84, of College Station, TX passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Navasota. A public ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. at College Station Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Russell was born to Daniel Webster Yates and Novella Blalock Yates on January 19, 1939. Russell’s giving and kind spirit was his way of life from early childhood. He married his soulmate Theresa Marie Carucci. In their marriage they had one daughter Deborah. Russell’s life was spent providing a home for his family that was built upon Christian principles. He had a true heart of gold; loved unconditionally for all he knew and met. His life endeavor was to make life better for all.

After earning his Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering Degree, Russell joined the staff and faculty of Texas A&M as a professor. After his time with TAMU, Russell opened his own business. He enjoyed providing warmth and coolness to his customers at Dr. Kool AC. Many of them would become life friends. Russell would not sell his business but passed it on to his business protégé.

In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed reading, talking to friends spending hours upon hours to know more of them. Russell’s greatest life achievement to be included with his family was writing a book on marriage. He honored the years he spent with Theresa and their daughter Deborah.

Russell is survived by his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Freddie Eberhardt; the Miller family whom he saw as his own. Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife Theresa Yates, who passed away in May 2017.

“One day, soon, a trumpet will sound and the ultimate unscheduled opportunity will appear. I am deeply involved in the affairs of life. Yet I want to be so accomplished in the art of recognizing and responding that it will be natural to leave everything behind for the glory that lies ahead. Come quickly, Lord Jesus!” Russell Yates From the Book of Revelation