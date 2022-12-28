‘Time to put it to bed’

These past few years, I’ve written dozens of editorial columns on a wide variety of topics. From politics to picnics, sports to lost and found, technological advances and space aliens, these were things that interested me or that I liked. I tried not to address the same topic twice. Even though I tried, several of my columns likely included some reference to my favorite topics such as cars, music, travel or some combination thereof.

My writing inspirations were mostly from the old Houston Post newspaper. Their contributing writers included Lynn Ashby, along with the late Leon Hale and Donald Morris. Add to that list the humor writers Erma Bombeck and Art Buchwald, both of whom are also now deceased. There was something to learn from each of their styles. Some approached things more seriously (Morris), but most of them approached their writing with a sense of humor. That is what I tried to emulate with Johnny’s Issues.

Another thing about “Johnny’s Issues” is that, to me, the title word “issues” speaks of something that weighs heavy or causes angst. Maybe it is something that involves therapy sessions, which may or may not be governed by HIPAA laws. Of course, this column was never intended to be all that.

The truth is, I have basically the same issues with life that most people share. These issues include the desire to live a peaceful, free existence, to be able to offer our kids a chance at a better world and a better life than we had, yada, yada, yada. What causes these goals to be issues, what creates the main challenge, the thing that is the chief obstacle, is that our world is full of imperfect people who are tasked with addressing the myriad of highly complicated problems. Well-meaning people, no doubt, but still imperfect.

Having written this column for so many years, from here on out, you may consider Johnny’s issues all completely addressed and resolved. I know I feel that way. For me, there are no more essay therapy sessions needed. This opinion column has been a fun ride and a great experience, but it’s time to put it to bed.

My role with the Navasota Examiner will likely morph into one where I am an occasional contributor with a column submitted every once in a while. Perhaps within that new job description lays a name for the new column. Something like “The Occasional Conversational” (too long?) or maybe “The Deferred Word.” IDK.

However, and whatever the title and topic, I intend to approach it with a little humor as always, which is another of my favorite things. Speaking of humor and writers, do you know why escaped convicts don’t make good writers? Because they never finish their sentences!

Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and an award-winning columnist.