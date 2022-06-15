A little one-on-one with God

I have one of those “significant” birthdays coming up next month so I decided that as I move closer to my -30 -, the journalist’s way of saying “the end,” I should be preparing for the ultimate interview of my writing career – questions I want to ask God. You know - who, what, when, where, how and why? While I’m keeping my most personal questions to myself, I thought I’d share a few which have puzzled me or have been a topic of conversation sometime during my lifetime.

For starters, is it true as my gentleman friend asserts that had Adam not been asleep Eve would never have been created? It seems he is skeptical that Adam would have willingly consented to a procedure which would bring such conflict and drama to his otherwise perfect life! That being said, when Adam later pointed to “that woman you gave me” blaming Eve for the apple fiasco, did you consider that perhaps Adam should have come from Eve’s rib in stead of the other way around?

God, I just have to ask, as sons of Abraham through the lineage of Isaac and Moses, is men’s reluctance to use a map an inherited trait? According to Joshua, entire tribes wandered the desert for 40 years! Sometimes I feel like I’ve been riding for 40 years when my gentleman friend drives 55 mph in a vehicle with a hearing-impaired GPS!

That leads me to ask if it’s plausible that this inherent stubbornness caused Joseph to take a wrong turn, therefore causing Mary to give birth in a barn because everything was full by the time they finally arrived in Bethlehem?

On a more serious note, most parents are well aware of the pitfalls of favoritism. In retrospect, do you think it was wise to actually publicly identify your “chosen” people?

Abraham’s indiscretion resulting from his failure to follow your instructions sparked a case of sibling rivalry historically unmatched which continues today. The whole blended family thing with Sarah and Isaac, Hagar and Ishmael hasn’t worked out too well for anyone on the planet! I hate to say this God, but centuries in the crosshairs of their distant relatives has caused some of your children, like my gentleman friend, to question exactly what they were chosen for!

Before I wrap this up, I’d be remiss God, if I didn’t thank you, Ruth and Naomi for bringing me to Grimes County. It certainly wasn’t my idea to move to Bedias 20-plus years ago - it belonged to that man you gave me!

But honoring Ruth’s “whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge,” testimony was the right thing to do and your plan for my life was much better than anything I could have engineered, especially the Navasota part!

As for my final question God, I don’t know how closely you’re paying attention to what’s going on in America but the proverbial Philistines are at the gate. My country is engaged in physical, economic and spiritual warfare with enemies foreign and domestic. What I’d like to know is do you have a modern-day David waiting in the wings to end this assault and save this great experiment known as America? I hope the answer is yes, and I hope he shows up soon!

The column represents the thoughts and opinions of Connie Clements. Opinion columns are NOT the opinion of the Navasota Examiner.

Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and an award-winning columnist.