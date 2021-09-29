Bulldogs get first win

IOLA - The Iola Bulldogs started District 13-2A Division 2 play on the right foot with a 7-6 win over the Snook Blue Jays for their first win of district play and of the season.

Senior running back Brian Crosby scored the lone touchdown for the Bulldogs. He had 11 carries for 89 yards. Kyler Dreher carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and Wesley Alexander had 38 yards on nine carries. Crensencio Arzola converted the point-after.

Iola’s defense again was key forcing multiple turnovers. Iola has had multiple games with one or more take-aways. “Defense played really well and made some big plays when we needed too,” said Iola Head Coach Kerry Bamburg after his teams win.

Anthony Womack led the Bulldog defense with 9 tackles, 3 tackle-forloss, 2 quarterback hurries and a sack.

The Bulldogs will look to keep the right foot forward as they prepare for their next game Friday, Oct. 1, at Somerville (2-3) who also won their first district game against Milano last week. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.