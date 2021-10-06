JV girls win Wild Mustang Run

MADISONVILLE – The Navasota Rattler Cross Country teams had a great showing at the Mustang Wild Run in Madisonville Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Navasota’s junior varsity girls won first place with three runners placing in the top-10. Piper Alexander placed fourth followed by Kylie Ritter placing seventh and Mariah Guevara finishing ninth.

The varsity boys had two top-10 finishers with Rodrigo Hernandez finishing eighth and Adrian Castillo placing ninth. Kyleigh Johnson placed sixth for the varsity Lady Rattlers.

For the junior varsity boys, there were four runners finishing top-10. Christian Garcia placed third followed by Matthew Coronado in sixth, Eric Sanchez seventh and Francisco Herrera ninth.

Navasota competes in their district meet Monday, Oct. 11, at Sealy High School.