BILLY M. HYMAN
Panthers drop district -opener
Lady Rattlers dribble past Granger Lions

Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
  Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Navasota post Kylie Walter Steptoe applies defensive pressure in a game against Waller earlier this season.

GRANGER — It was a convincing 51-25 win for the Navasota Lady Rattlers over the Granger Lady Lions Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The win improved the Lady Rattlers to 14-6 on the season with District 24-4A play beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, at home against Bellville.

Nala Richardson led the way for the Lady Rattlers with 14 points, 8 steals and 6 rebounds against Granger. Bryanna Stokes contributed with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Samia White was a beast on the boards pulling down 11 rebounds. Kylie Walter Steptoe grabbed 7 rebounds and had 3 blocks.

Junior Varsity

Navasota ran past the Lady Lions JV 39-21. Top performers for the Lady Rattlers were Aniya Stone with 12 points, Kristalyn West with 10 points and Bantasia Blackshear with 7 steals.

Upcoming Games: Varsity at Cameron Yoe Holiday Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Thursday, Dec. 30.

