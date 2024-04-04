Late GOOOALS seal win for Rattlers

TOMBALL — Houston Scarborough capitalized on a penalty kick in the first half of the 4A Region 3 quarterfinal game at Tomball ISD Stadium, but a miraculous comeback in the second half propelled the Navasota Rattlers to a 2-1 win.

The Rattlers advance to play the Waco La Vega Pirates (22-1-2) Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium in the Region 3 Semifinal. The winner plays the Lumberton vs Stafford winner Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. the same location. State tournament action begins April 10.

The Scarborough Spartans (10-2-1) nailed a penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead in the opening half. Navasota (21-2-1) applied relentless pressure in the second half but an array of shot attempts was unsuccessful.

With 18:14 remaining in the game Fabian Perez picked up a red card for card accumulation forcing Navasota to play the remainder of regulation a player short.

Giovanni Perez was taken down shortly after on a shot attempt setting up a penalty kick attempt for Navasota. Scarborough’s goalie guessed correctly and denied the low kick attempt to the left side of the goal.

It took a while for the Rattlers to have a successful strike, but the two late strikes sealed the game. Giovanni drew the Spartan goalie to the right side of the box then sent a pass to Joe Olvera on the left side who tapped it in for the game tying goal with 5:27 remaining in regulation.

Adrian Castillo sent an improbable attempt from the left side of the goal 45 yards away. The shot was just out of reach of the goalies outstretched hands, hit the underside of the upper crossbar and bounced in for the go-ahead goal with 43 seconds remaining.

“I have been around multiple soccer teams as a coach and player and they were good, but this is the first time I have seen a soccer team who is this talented and has such a heart for the game, the team and their brothers especially during times of adversity,” Navasota Head Coach Brian Lopez explained.

Lopez said this team is a family. “This team is not just a team they are a family who works daily to reach what others see impossible to reach. What makes it even more beautiful is how much they are learning how to thank God in times of success and rely on his strength in times of adversity.”

Navasota High School is releasing students at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, so students can travel to support the Rattler soccer team. A sendoff is slated for 10:15 a.m. the same day at the school.