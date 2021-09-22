Navasota Junior High Fang Football
Vs College Station Middle School (CSMS)
8th Grade A Team
Navasota 19, CSMS 14;
Offensive Leaders: Cordarius Mooring: 2 TD (Offensive Player of the game);
Ashton Myles: 28-yd TD reception; Sean Acosta: Extra point and multiple strong runs for conversions on 4th down; Elijah Jennings: Multiple carries and 3 receptions.
Defensive Leaders: Ryzadrian Rogers: Great effort and multiple tackles; Elijah Jennings: Multiple big hits and stops in the backfield.
Lineman of the Week: Christopher Molina;
8th Grade B Team
CSMS 18, Navasota 6;
Offensive Leaders: Giovanni Perez: 15-yd TD run (Offensive Player of the game); Kamarion Garrett: Multiple carries for positive yards;
Defensive Leaders: Adolfo Ocampo (Defensive Player of the game); Giovanni Perez Multiple tackles; Jabari Davis: multiple stops on defense;
Lineman of the week: Patrick Alexander;
At College Station Middle School 7th A Team
Navasota 33, CSMS 19;
Offensive Leaders: Ja’Marlon Mooring: an outstanding all-around performance: DeKavion McGinty: big throws;
Defensive Leaders: Isaic Larsen: great push in the middle of the line; Jabari Burrell: big stops on the outside;
Lineman of the week: Isaic Larsen;
7th B Team
Navasota 7, CSMS 6;
Offensive Leaders: Isaias Gomez pass to Brosig for the winning TD, Fabian Castillo with the conversion;
Defensive Leaders: Suarez with multiple tackles;
Lineman of the week: Weston Nunez;
Next week: Tuesday, Sept. 28, SFA at 7th grade; 8th grade at SFA;