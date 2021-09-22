Navasota Junior High Fang Football

Vs College Station Middle School (CSMS)

8th Grade A Team

Navasota 19, CSMS 14;

Offensive Leaders: Cordarius Mooring: 2 TD (Offensive Player of the game);

Ashton Myles: 28-yd TD reception; Sean Acosta: Extra point and multiple strong runs for conversions on 4th down; Elijah Jennings: Multiple carries and 3 receptions.

Defensive Leaders: Ryzadrian Rogers: Great effort and multiple tackles; Elijah Jennings: Multiple big hits and stops in the backfield.

Lineman of the Week: Christopher Molina;

8th Grade B Team

CSMS 18, Navasota 6;

Offensive Leaders: Giovanni Perez: 15-yd TD run (Offensive Player of the game); Kamarion Garrett: Multiple carries for positive yards;

Defensive Leaders: Adolfo Ocampo (Defensive Player of the game); Giovanni Perez Multiple tackles; Jabari Davis: multiple stops on defense;

Lineman of the week: Patrick Alexander;

At College Station Middle School 7th A Team

Navasota 33, CSMS 19;

Offensive Leaders: Ja’Marlon Mooring: an outstanding all-around performance: DeKavion McGinty: big throws;

Defensive Leaders: Isaic Larsen: great push in the middle of the line; Jabari Burrell: big stops on the outside;

Lineman of the week: Isaic Larsen;

7th B Team

Navasota 7, CSMS 6;

Offensive Leaders: Isaias Gomez pass to Brosig for the winning TD, Fabian Castillo with the conversion;

Defensive Leaders: Suarez with multiple tackles;

Lineman of the week: Weston Nunez;

Next week: Tuesday, Sept. 28, SFA at 7th grade; 8th grade at SFA;