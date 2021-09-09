Navasota Rattlers (1-1) at Mexia Black Cats (1-1)

Friday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. Blackcat Field, 1000 N Bailey Street (Blackcat Dr.) Mexia, 76667

Last week: Sealy 40, Navasota 30; Troy 28, Mexia 34;

2021: Navasota 49, Wharton 0; Sealy 40, Navasota 30; Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21; Mexia 34, Troy 28;

Previous Matchups: Series is tied 1-1; 2020: Mexia (W) 38-14; 1988: Navasota (W) 7-6;

Key Players: Navasota quarterback Ja’mar Jessie has had big games in both of his starts this season. Against Sealy he threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Mexia running back Xavier Molina helped the Black Cats secure a win with 166 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Key Matchup: Sealy used the skills of an elusive quarterback to beat Navasota last week. Navasota will face another athletic quarterback this week, Nate Burns. Navasota’s defense will need to bounce back with a huge game.

Next Week: Navasota Rattlers at Hargrave Falcons; Mexia Black Cats at La Marque Cougars