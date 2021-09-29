Owls drop district-opener

ANDERSON - The Anderson-Shiro Owls fell short to the Warren Warriors, 21-12, in the District 12-3A Division 2 opener Friday Sept. 24 at Owl Stadium.

Both teams traded punts to begin the game. Teams battled for field position all night with both offenses struggling to move the ball early. The scoreless first quarter was dominated by the impressive Owl defense led by linebackers Jarvis Haynes and Duncan Benton. Each recorded three tackles for loss (TFL’s). Haynes also had a sack.

Mason Kolby recorded 2 TFL’s, Evan Moody had 2 TFL’s, and Travis Anderson had 7 solo tackles with 2 being for a loss. The Owl defense limited the potent Warrior offense to 2.6 yards a carry on 49 attempts and only 20 yards through the air.

“The defense rose to the challenge this week and really shut down a potent running game,” stated Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges.

Anderson’s offense gained steam in the second quarter and pushed deep into Warrior territory. Quarterback Jordan Coronado delivered a pass that bounced off a defender and into the waiting hands of senior Mar’Tavion Offing for the game’s first touchdown. The Owls carried a 6-0 lead into halftime.

Warren scored on their opening drive of the third quarter taking a 7-6 lead. The game remained tight through three quarters before the Warriors capitalized on some Owl miscues.

With 6:59 remaining in the game Warren scored extending the lead 14-6. An unfortunate batted ball with 5:02 remaining resulted in a pick-six giving the Warriors a 21-6 advantage.

The Owls struck back quickly behind a solid effort from Coronado and the offense. He connected with Auston Cooper with 4:15 left to cut the Warrior lead to the final score of 21-12.

Coronado finished with 203 yards passing. Brant Werner led the Owls with

4 catches for 101 yards and Karrter Ellis lead the running attack with 77 yards. Despite the loss, Hodges singled out Werner for stepping up and Coronado and his offensive counterparts for never giving up and growing despite the loss.

The Owls travel to face the Newton Eagles Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.