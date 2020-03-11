White makes an impact

D’Asia White made quite an impact as a freshman on the McMurry University women’s basketball team.

The Anderson-Shiro High School graduate was among four to play in all 25 games (9-16). She had the third most starts on the team with 20, the most among the 12 freshmen. “Starting games was a big accomplishment for me,” she said.

Establishing herself as a starter impressed McMurry head coach Brittany Densman-Roes. “D’Asia really brought consistency,” she said. “I loved her work ethic and loved her attitude.”

“She had poise. She wasn’t easily rattled. She was coachable,” she said.

White led the team in assists and averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Though not much of a scorer, the coach said she didn’t have to be this season.

She had the fewest field goal attempts among the four who played the most minutes and had one of the lower field goal percentages on the team. “I wasn’t really confident,” she said. “If I know that I’m not accurate, I don’t want to shoot”

She had nine points in her debut and had a season-high 14 points in the second to last game. In the latter she matched her season high of nine field goal attempts and converted four, including a season-high two three-pointers. She had six assists, her second highest total of the season.

“Mid-range, we didn’t really shoot that much in high school,” White said. “It was a layup or three.”

Densman-Roes said developing her mid-range shot will be a priority this offseason. “We’re going to work with her on her jump shot. She does such a good job attacking the rim “ the coach said. “We’ve got to get her more consistent in her scoring.”

Navasota High product Keaundra Eddings finished the regular season playing all 30 games for Blinn College. She averaged 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

