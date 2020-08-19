“Dutch” Hohn served in Grimes County

Caesar ‘Dutch’ Hohn, a German heritage bashful girl shy farm kid from around Yorktown, Texas, enrolled at Texas Agricultural & Mechanical College in the very early 1900s, shortly after the turn of the century. (It didn’t become the Texas A&M University for another half century in 1963).

Hohn had four older brothers and a tomboy sister when he was born in 1887 to be followed by three younger brothers. With those older siblings and farm work he was toughened up and at age 21 he left Yorktown for College Station in 1908.

He reached A&M and his dormitory had no running water and a new building called the Natatorium were the central bathroom facilities on campus. A barrel of water outside the dormitory was the drinking water. Hohn earned his way through A&M with a job sorting manure at the campus greenhouse.

Hohn quickly learned the abusive “fish” introduction by upper classmen was already a tradition at A&M. He was also puzzled by strange activity on a playing field. The students were lined up facing each other in squatting positions, shouting out at each other and rising from the squatting into running around. Soon they were banging into each other.

It was the early era of a new “primitive” game called football. Accustomed to rough stuff he wanted to join the group. Those first decades of football had no standard of regulation. As a tall rugged looking farm kid, he was a natural for the game. Hohn soon became one of the team that early on was called the “Farmers.”

By the time Hohn finished his sophomore year he made both the football and baseball teams under a tough coach named Charles Moran. Hohn became the first legendary football player in Aggie football history missing only 15 minutes of three years of all seasonal games.

Following graduation in 1912, Hohn taught at a smalltown Alabama school the first year before returning to A&M for a Master’s Degree in Agriculture. He then managed a large ranch outside of Corpus Christi. He also overcome his bashfulness with girls and married Eleanor McDonald of Huntsville. In 1919 he became County Extension Agent in Sabine County where he served one year, then took the identical position at Anderson in Grimes County. Hohn was a great advocate of terracing farmland for soil conservation.

Hohn left the Grimes County position for a stint to sell insurance in Houston that he called a “spectacular flop.” In 1928 re returned to his beloved country living as the County Extension Agent in Brenham for Washington County.

It was Hohn and Dr. Dan Russell of A&M who initiated the A&M group housing to help struggling students in the 1930’s Depression years. The first was an old house in Washington County. There were two in Navasota. (A recent Sandbar column wrote about the Navasota locations).

In 1938, Hohn resigned his County Agent’s position in Washington County. He became a part of the A&M Extension Service of the Mexican labor program.

Upon retirement, Hohn purchased a small farm at Independence restoring the land from soil conservation abuse. He died at Independence on Feb. 11, 1971.

In 1963 he wrote a book, “Dutchman on the Brazos, Reminiscences of Caesar (Dutch) Hohn,” published, ironically, by the University of Texas Press. It is a fun book for Aggie fans telling of the earliest of the 1900s and an outstanding career.

Written by Betty Dunn, Two Rivers Heritage Foundation. Visit www.tworiversheritagefoundation.org for more information or to become a member).

To end this column we will use his own words…”and for most of this time I never had a pot to---well, to make coffee in…to put it politely.”