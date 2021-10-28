Bedias community supports Chris Stoll

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor, and for your community.

Bedias Mayor, Gwen Boullion, is sharing a community outreach for one of our Bedias neighbors. Chris Stoll lost his wife, Crystal Foster-Stoll, to COVID earlier this month. Chris has been a mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop for some time and has done some great work in our community. If you would like to help Chris out with final expenses and help with other items in putting his life back together, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/crystal-fosterstoll-memorial, or you can contribute directly to Chris at his cash app, Crs1435. And when you see Chris around town, please let him know you care and offer your support and encouragement.

The Bedias Civic Center hosted “Kat’s Krazy Carnival & Trunk or Treat” celebration Saturday, Oct. 23. Go to the Civic Club Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, for more information and a few neat pictures.

Did you make it to the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department’s annual October fundraiser? Like last year the main event was a raffle for a small herd of cattle valued at $11,500. It is not too late to make your contribution toward supporting our wonderful volunteer firefighters, please go to www.Facebook.com/BediasFire for more information.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. Please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

The Bedias Library needs a few new volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, please give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Visit www. facebook.com/BediasLibrary. home for more information and updates.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook. com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/Bedias-CivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is October/November), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias zip code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Fred Hinds, Shane Monkhouse, Zack Lankford, Ryan Westbrook, Rhonda Fowler and David Callender. Happy anniversary to Mark and Rhonda Fowler, Doug and Lynell Wooderson and Bill, Helen Baldwin and Billy and Debbie Boyd. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer fire fighters and other first responders. Please hold Chris, the mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop, as his wife passed on Saturday, Oct. 2, in your hearts and prayers. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and pra yers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).