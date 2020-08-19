Bedias Women’s Club announces scholarships

The Bedias Women’s Club annual scholarship recipients for 2020 are: Paige Smith, daughter of Jody and Lyle Smith of Bedias. Paige graduated from Iola and is attending Sam Houston State University this fall. Asa Surface, parents are Morris Surface of Bedias and Amanda Wakefield of Midway. Asa graduated from Madisonville and is attending Texas A&M this fall. Evie Rickard, parents are Rick Rickard of Bedias and Patti Harwell of Bedias. Evie graduated from Madisonville and is attending University of Houston this fall. Congratulations to all these fine Bedias graduates. The Bedias Women’s Club is pleased to honor these graduates as well as all Bedias graduates!

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed until after Labor Day. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook. com/BediasLibrary or www.facebook.com/ BediasLibrary Home and please consider becoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter.

Darrell Hall neighborhood news: Grimes County Commissioner Chad Mallett wrote us last week and said, “After research by our County Engineer, Mr. Harry Walker, P.E., it has been determined that there are at least 17 separate Darrell Hall subdivisions in the county. These subdivisions total more than 20.5 miles of unpaved roadways.

“Mr. Walker performed a fairly detailed estimate of what would be required to bring the roads up to County standards,” said Mallett. “The cost for labor, materials and equipment to construct the road base, ditches, and chip seal work is approximately $301,000 per mile.”

If you have an occasion to correspond with Mr. Mallett, please encourage him to press forward with this important action, and please let us know what you learn.

The August Bedias Civic Club and Women’s Club meetings are canceled, and the next anticipated club meetings will be in September, barring unforeseen circumstances.

It is likely that many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted through much of August and perhaps September, please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women's Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is August/ September), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail. com.

Happy birthday to Evelyn Ford, Bobby Isbell, Christine Wallen, Walt Rogers, Meagan Dean and April Ogg. Happy anniversary to James and Jade Bracewell, Don and Julie Dean and Tammy and Ray Curtis. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer fire fighters and other first responders. Please remember the Fred Koop family on his recent passing, also Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

