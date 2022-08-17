Blood Drive Sunday at St. Stanislaus

Anderson News

By Gail Sowell

The Knights of Columbus Council #4054 will host a blood drive Sunday, Aug. 21 in the St. Stanislaus Parish Hall from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is still facing a critical shortage of blood and blood products. Over 1,000 units are needed each day to meet the needs of patients in southeast Texas. Please sign up and donate if you are able, www.commitforlife.org and enter group code STKR. There will also be a big pancake breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the hall that day.

The Knights would also like to recognize their July Knight of the Month, Robert Jesurum, and the Family of the Month, Blake and Jennifer Scholz.

Ray Smith and Katelynn Clanton were married Saturday, Aug. 13, in the outdoor chapel of The Chandelier of Gruene. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Rob Cambell. Ray is the son of Kevin and Martha Smith of Anderson, and Katelynn is the daughter of Greg and Kristy Clanton of Wimberly. The dinner and dance reception followed in the hall on the grounds.

The sweet couple met in the chapel at Texas Lutheran University during freshmen orientation. After several years of “courting” Ray popped the question on the beautiful beaches of Destin, Florida in front of both of their families. Ray and Katelynn will make their home in New Braunfels where Katelynn is a teacher at San Marcos Middle School. Ray will graduate from college in December with a degree in construction science and management. He is currently employed with SB Contractors out of New Braunfels as a project manager. Ray and Katelynn will honeymoon in New Orleans.

James Schroeder, longtime native of Anderson, and his wife Carol recently moved back to Anderson from Huntsville. They bought the house next door to the Zion Lutheran Church and next door to their son Ryan Schroeder and his family. Last week after having colon surgery, complications set in and James unexpectedly died at St. Luke’s Hospital on Thursday. His funeral service was held in Huntsville Tuesday followed by the burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Anderson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family as they need God’s presence to guide them through the coming days and months.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 18 – Shellie Coronado, Mary Sicinski, Mary Catherine Schroeder, Martha Ann Smith; Aug. 19 – Bill Boehm, Sloan Sechelski, Mary Beth Yargo, Vanessa Burzynski; Aug. 20 – Brian Backhus, William Craig Schroeder, Austin Horton; Aug. 21 – Jillian Ruby, Tara Garcia, Ronnie Hibner, Skylar Eike, Brenda Utley, Karen Moran, Adelia Holtey; Aug. 22 – Ashley Sechelski, Chad Schaffer, Abby Ross, Monica Hurst, Micah Mock, Norma Hillegeist; Aug. 23 – Travis Cleere, Chip Mosier, Rachel Wells, Rebecca Wisnoski, Hayden Schroeder, Wayne Fread, Colton Pasket, LaShonda Keen and Trey Hoffart; Aug. 24 – Charlie Pasket, Susan Boudreaux, Jordan Hitchcock, Sean Cook, Leon Combs and me, Gail Sowell.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: Aug. 18 – Darrell and Dana Wagner, 32 years; Aug. 20 – Mark and Bridget Kelley, 34 years; Aug. 20 – Sam and Melody Ruffino, 34 years; Aug. 20 – Jamie and Kellye Kitkoski, 17 years; Aug. 21 – Roger and Deanie Vezurk, 46 years; and Aug. 22 – Jason and Kristi Cleere, 24 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.