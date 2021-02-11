Valentine’s Date Night Feb. 13

How many of you have a favorite sweetheart that would enjoy a night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Well, the Falco Venue located in our community is offering an evening of fun for you and your date. Saturday, Feb. 13, they will be serving a steak dinner for two by the fireplace which also includes a rose for your special companion and chocolate covered strawberries. The actual meal will be served by candlelight. They will have only eight tables for the couples in order to be CDC compliant. The total cost of this evening is $55 per couple. The reservation line is 979- 450-2309. The deadline for the reservation is Wednesday, Feb. 10, and the address for the Venue is 15145 CR 320, Navasota.

The Falco Venue is available for rental purposes for small parties and gatherings. If you need a space for a sunrise Easter setting, I understand there is a beautiful view from the hill.

January 29 was my dad’s birthday and even though he is no longer with us, my sister and I like to continue to celebrate his birthday. Our usual day includes meeting at the cemetery and checking all the graves of our loved ones and then we go for lunch. We always enjoy one of dad’s favorites, a margarita. Luckily, this year his birthday fell on a Friday and we could do our usual celebration. Happy heavenly birthday!

The Whitehall Community VFD business meeting was held Monday, Feb. 1. There were 14 members, one guest and two prospective members. The meeting went quickly but before we could exit the station, the firefighters received a call. Again, seeing them jump into those suits and the sound of the sirens gave me goosebumps. After all, they are all volunteers and they are putting their lives on the line for our little community and surrounding areas. Just a thought.

Easter Sunday is the day after our first Saturday BBQ sandwich sale on April 3. If you are interested in purchasing a whole brisket or pork butt, we should be able to accommodate you. The contact phone number is 281-620-3546.

Salem Lutheran Church will be hosting a fish fry Friday, March 12. The serving is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. or until we run out. Plates are $10 each for fish, French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and dessert. The meal will be in to-go boxes to comply with we are COVID-19 guidelines. The location is the Whitehall Community Center and we will have the center arranged in order for people to stay and eat, if they wish. The address is 14536 FM 362, Navasota. Pre-sale tickets are available. Feel free to contact me at my number or email.

If you know any singers who may be interested in the VFW “Get Excited about the Red, White and Blue” contest, please let them know that they can call me. The age is 6 – 16 and the final deadline to submit the music is March 31.

If you are looking for a place of worship, we have Union Grove Baptist Church, Salem Lutheran and Lynn Grove Methodist in our community. I am unsure of the service time for Union Grove, but Salem begins at 10 a.m. and Lynn Grove begins at 9 a.m.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Shelby Seale, Kerrie Karr the sister of Mike Serres, Karen Winter and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Feb. 14 – Patsy Hancock, Rayleigh Serres; Feb. 15 – Jake Bauer, Craig Falco; Feb. 17 – James Bittle, Kate Sloan; Feb. 19 – Susan Brak, Wyndy Kimich; Feb. 20 – David and Better Jean Feldmann. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Feb. 11 – Donations for Sewing & Charm 4-H.

Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day.

Feb. 17 – Ash Wednesday.

Feb. 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006, 6:30 p.m. meal and monthly meeting.

March 12 – Salem Lutheran Church fish fry.

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 24 – Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com