Visit Fanthorp Inn this weekend

The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the back-parking lot of the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once-a-year Client Assistant Intake form. For more information contact Chris Albright, caanavasota@gmail.com or 713-962-2144.

The Fanthorp Inn Focus Weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 579 S. Main. St. in Anderson. This weekend’s focus will highlight one of nature’s noblemen, Judge James Green McDonald, Jr. Judge McDonald is perhaps equally as influential as Henry Fanthorp in Grimes County history and likewise called the inn his home. Discover the story of one of the most influential and controversial figures to live in Anderson. For more information contact Chandler Wahrmund, chandler.wahrmund@thc.texas.gov or 936-873-2633.

There will be a benefit for Otis Greenwood Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Plantersville-Stoneham VFD. Otis is in the hospital recovering from surgery and the fundraiser is dedicated to assisting in paying the medical expenses. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. The following will be served: two-meat plate for $15 cash; turkey leg for $10 cash; or a sausage on a stick for $5 cash. Come out and help support this sweet man.

Shiro volunteers provide a Free Senior Lunch for Shiro area Senior Citizens the third Wednesday of each month at the Shiro Civic Center Building. They begin serving lunch at 11 a.m. and close the doors at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 is the next monthly luncheon. Grimes County provides $50 a month but the volunteers add whatever else is needed. These volunteers continued to serve during the time of Covid and delivered meals to everyone unable to attend. A drive-by service was also available during that time. This group wants seniors in their area to come and enjoy a nice meal and fellowship with other locals. After lunch, there is usually a group playing 42.

Anderson resident Raul Molina, Jr. and his family have owned and operated three Tex-Mex restaurants, Molina’s Cantina, in the Houston area for over 81 years – one in Fulshear, one on Westheimer and one in Bellaire. This past Sunday after church Raul’s daughter Rosanna Molina, Don and I, Ann McDuffie and Bob and JoElla Dixon traveled to Molina’s Cantina in Fulshear where Mr. Molina was waiting for us. Also welcoming us were two of his sons, Ricardo and Roberto and his granddaughter Graciela. They graciously treated us to appetizers, a delicious meal and desserts that were out of this world. If you are ever in those areas, try Molina’s Cantina out, you won’t be disappointed.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 11 – David Dobyanski, Jr., Kaylee Pittman; Aug. 12 – Vonda Stem; Aug. 13 – Mark Sechelski, Natalie Perry, Linda DeNina, Robert Bankston; Aug. 14 – Summer Sechelski, Lisa Cliett; Aug. 15 – Cindy Lavender, Aaron Shead, Sara Simmons, Velma Smith, Beckett Borski, Jan Walz; Aug. 16 – James Busa, Leah Moy, Payton Sowell; Aug. 17 – Ashley Andruss, Adam Pasket, Laurie Glameyer, Wilma Wolters and Charleston Bradley.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: Aug. 11 – Drew and Jenny Ladd, 10 years; Aug. 12 – Trey and Deanna Harrison, 22 years; Aug. 12 – Scott and Tammy Rabun, 33 years; Aug. 12 – Jeffrey and Shetal Mentlewski, 16 years; Aug. 13 – Ricardo and Ines Negrin, 23 years; Aug. 14 – Morgan and Amber Hitchcock, 7 years; Aug. 15 – L.E. and Sharon Murry, 25 years; and Aug. 17 – Kyle and Becky Childress, 37 years.

