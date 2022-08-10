DONNA (KOTT) HEJNY 1952 – 2022

Donna (Kott) Hejny, 70, of Iola, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home in Iola. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2002 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiro Baptist Church in Shiro Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Donna was born in Kerrville, Texas on March 27, 1952 to James and Bobbie (Cobb) Kott. She was a very active member of Shiro Baptist Church. She was in charge of the food for the Children’s Ministry and was head of the Shiro Baptist Church Food Pantry.

Donna was manager and co-owner of Kott’s Café in Anderson which left little time for “social life” but 12 years ago met the love of her life, Wesley Diggans, which she lost in January. Wesley’s spirit stayed with Donna every night till her passing on Sunday.

Donna celebrated her 70th birthday with a surprise from sisters Brenda, Tina and Dana going to the casino in Louisiana. Donna loved the casinos but didn’t get to visit often and it was a very memorable and exciting trip for all of them. A memory she talked about until the end.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chris and Colette Proske; brother and sister-in-law Jay and Teresa Kott; sisters Brenda, Sandy and Tina Kott; grandchildren Xian Proske and Logan Proske; sister-in-love and husband Becky and Ricky Thomas; sister-in-love and husband Dana and Brian Backhus; nephew Lee O’Connell; nieces Maegen Roach and husband Kyle, Trisha Lookadoo and husband John and Jayme Ziebell and husband Nathan. Donna also had step-children that she dearly loved as her own.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Hejny and beloved Wesley Diggans.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Donna’s name be made to: Shiro Baptist Church, PO Box 13, Shiro Tx 77876.

