We celebrate victories and legacies

The past two weeks have been busy for Richards, from losing a man that contributed many great things to our community, our RISD Athletes securing wins in basketball, visitors to our community and finally celebrating our RISD Seniors. There are many things that go unnoticed in a small town, but what gets noticed are the things mourned and the things we celebrate.

William Paul “Billy” Thomas passed away Jan. 17, a long-time resident of our town, his death surprised and saddened many in our community. While we mourn the loss of a dear friend, we celebrate the history, stories, and legacy this man left. Thomas was a rancher, educator, and lover of classic cars and a Richards ISD alumnus, graduating from Richards High School in 1961. His love for education brought him back to Richards as a teacher where he taught for several years. Thomas played the organ at UMC, and hosted music concerts at his home. Residents of our town described Thomas as loving, kind, and generous. He is remembered as always having time for his community and time for his neighbors. Thomas may have saw himself as a man just doing what was right, or just doing his job, but to so many in our town he was so much more. As George H.W. Bush once said, “the most remarkable thing about [a legacy] will be how naturally it occurs.” Thomas’ natural ability to love his community has surely built and left a legacy of a man to be remembered for many years to come.

Richards ISD athletes have a reason to walk around with pride. The Junior High Basketball girls team ended their season with strong wins, as well as earning the opportunity to shave their coach’s head! Coach Autery of RISD promised the Junior High girls that if they could win all their games this season, they could shave his head. These girls wasted no time meeting this goal and on Jan. 29, they shaved their coaches head on the RISD campus.

The RISD varsity boys’ basketball team also celebrated a win over Fayetteville on Jan. 26 and grabbed another win on Jan. 29. The athletes continued to ride their success after the game at a bonfire hosted by the Wrobleski Family on Friday, Jan. 29. The bonfire was for all RISD seniors, and featured games, music, smore’s cake and sausage wraps. The students spent the night hanging out with friends and eating. A huge thank you to the Wrobleski family for opening their home to the students and their families, as well as letting our seniors celebrate!

If you were around town on Saturday, Jan. 30 you would have been able to see the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Junior Mounted Posse ride though town. The rodeo relay riders rode through Grimes County to deliver the message that the rodeo is coming to Houston. Established in 1952, the Junior Mounted Posse initially acted as goodwill ambassadors for the Harris County Sherriff’s office. The relay which ran though Grimes County was Relay #2 and was by way of Tomball to Magnolia and finally Navasota. While in Richards the team was met by several in our town at Haynie’s Grocery and in Rick and Michele Gremillion’s front yard. There is nothing quite like a small-town welcome and the Junior Posse sure got one from the Richards folk.

In upcoming articles, we will be working to feature news from our local pastors, as well as some of the goals for the churches in our area. The Richards Civic Club met and elected new members, so be on the lookout for that info coming soon. We’ve had a big couple of weeks here in Richards, and so far 2021 doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a slow one for our community!

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail. com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.