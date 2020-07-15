New day for American Legion meetings

The American Legion Post 640 has elected to change their meeting nights to the third Monday of each month. Meetings start at 5 p.m. at 415 Hill St. in Anderson. The next meeting will take place Monday, July 20. The post welcomes Veterans. Come visit a meeting.

Shelby Rudel and Daniel Bonilla completed the police academy at TEEX to become certified Texas peace officers and will be employed by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a virtual graduation took place Friday, July 10. The two were sworn in by Sheriff Don Sowell during a badge pinning ceremony that took place at the Anderson Community Center (formerly known as the American Legion Hall) Tuesday afternoon, July 14. Family and co-workers were in attendance to congratulate Shelby and Daniel.

A baby shower was thrown Sunday afternoon for Ethan and Megan Barcak at Moody Ranch Outfitters. Megan is the daughter of J.D. and K.K. Moody. This is the first pregnancy for the couple but not a normal one - it’s twins. What a way to start your family! The twins, a boy whose name will be Kayson and a girl whose name is Sutton, are due mid-November, but doctors declare they could be born as early as late October if all goes well.

Happy birthday this week to: July 16 – Darrell Dietrich, Dianne Kolbasinski, John Branch and Ivey Perry; July 17 – Marla Gurka, Johnny LeFlore, Erin Kimich, Weston Allen and Matthew Flournoy; July 18 – Marion Szymczak, Tony Pavlock, Frank Matejicek, John Reed and Alexia Nobles; July 19 – Lizabeth Rankin, Bailey Wehmeyer, Keaton Hare, Logan Shead, James Kubacak, Trever Pavlock and Chris Hoffart; July 20 – Kristi Cleere and Denise Grube; July 21 – Jared Schroeder, Ricky Schroeder and Catherine George; and July 22 – Norma Molitor, Bridget Kelley, Rheaghan Meyer, Tucker Foster, Chandler Katkoski and Nikki Sechelski.

Happy Anniversary to: July 16 – Doug and Kodi Burdette, nine years; July 16 – Zack and Monica Hurst, nine years; July 16 – Steven and LaShonda Keen, 15 years; July 19 – Donny and Kaci Yargo, 17 years; and July 22 – Donald and Mary Yargo, 42 years.

Condolences to the family of William “Bill” Malek who died at his home Saturday evening, July 11. Bill is married to a relative of mine, Laveta Hoffart Malek. Don and I were fortunate to make a trip to the Holy Land some years back with them along with a group headed up by Fr. Ed Kucera from St. Mary’s. When I went to work at St. Mary’s thirteen years ago, Bill was in charge of all the funeral vigils. He would handwrite his homily and bring it to me to type for him. I actually got pretty good at figuring out his handwriting after a few years. I would always call him “Fr. Bill.” We worked hand in hand until just a few years ago when his health began to decline. I made one last visit to see him on Friday afternoon and am so glad I took a few minutes to do that. Needless to say, Bill was very special to me and I will miss him dearly.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo. com.