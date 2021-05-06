Anderson-Shiro Ag Booster fundraiser Saturday

Winner number 36 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, May 2. The winner of a Glock G42, 380 Auto is Scott O’Neal of Montgomery. The next drawing will take place Sunday, May 9.

The Anderson Food Pantry, located at 367 Fanthorp, will be open Thursday, May 6 from 9 a.m. until noon. All residents of the county are invited to participate. For more information call the pantry, 936-873-5005.

Come out and support the Ag Booster Club of Anderson-Shiro as this organization will hold their yearly fundraiser Saturday, May 8 at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. A barbecue dinner and silent auction will take place from 6-8 p.m. A live auction begins at 7 p.m. and a dance with music provided by the Risky Liver Band will follow the auction until 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $100 for a table of eight people. Bring your own bottle – set-ups and other refreshments will be available. For tickets or more information, call President Kari Lynn Eisenman at 936-825-5311. Proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit the Anderson-Shiro FFA.

The annual Anderson Volunteer Fire Department steak dinner, auctions and gun raffle will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson beginning at 6 p.m. Drive-thru to-go plates will be available from 5-6 p.m. at the back door. The cost of the dinner plates is $15 each. The evening will consist of the dinner, live and silent auctions, bucket drawings and a gun raffle. Proceeds of this event will continue to maintain the fire apparatuses as well as training, gear and equipment.

The Grimes County Republican Party will host their annual Reagan Dinner Saturday, May 22. Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will give the keynote address. The evening will consist of a mouth-watering steak dinner and live and silent auctions. More details to come next week.

When I was a little girl I always remember coming to or through Anderson at night and would see the light at the top of the cupola of the courthouse from any direction you were coming from. But through the years and after the renovation of the courthouse years ago, the light was removed. It saddened my heart. I have asked every county judge since the removal of the light to please put it back. This request has always been a pet peeve of mine. Each one investigated the situation and because of how the renovation was done it seemed not to be possible to have it like it was back in the day.

Our County Judge, Joe Fauth, informed me recently there are now lights in the cupola, so I drove by the courthouse this past Saturday night to see them. I was excited but also realized things had changed since I was a little girl. Back in those days that was about the only light in the town but these days there are many lights in the whole town. Hmmm, progress is a good thing but on the other hand, kind of sad too!

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: May 6 – Tyler Gessner; May 7 – Richard Hereford, Justin Schroeder and Kathie Wendt; May 8 – twins Faith and Grace Sicinski and Tommy Tuggle; May 9 – Lynn Imhoff, Hailey Busa and Mya Messer; May 10 – Steven Siracusa, Mandi Alford, Eli Bachmeyer and Gina Sechelski; May 11 – Dana Wagner and Emmy Walkoviak; and May 12 – Terry Giltner, Kristi Vick and Michael Clark.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: May 11 – Hershel and Julie Perry, eight years.

