Buckle Down South Festival

Graveside services for Ross Allen Jarvis, 74, were held Friday, April 23, in the Martins Prairie Cemetery. He was born June 3, 1946, the son of Ross and Viola Allen Jarvis. He passed away April 15. Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 was in charge of the services with Clyde Collins officiating. Visitation was held at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station. Do remember his wife and other family members in your prayers.

Both of our Keith Cemeteries, Evergreen and Martins Prairie have been mowed and they really look good. Many thinks to the men that keep them mowed.

The Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 met Monday, May 3, at their lodge hall in Anderson. The meeting began with a covered dish meal followed by the business meeting. Bedias Masonic Lodge met Tuesday, May 4, beginning with a covered dish meal.

We certainly received a lot of rain Friday, April 23, following the funeral of Ross Jarvis. Approximately four-inches fell. It was certainly needed and appreciated. Please pray for more.

A tombstone was recently erected in Martins Prairie Cemetery for Ellen Coneley. She was born Oct. 17, 1940 and died June 17, 2017. She was formerly married to Eugene Coneley. At the time of her death, she was married to Michael Collins. May her memory be blessed.

The Keith Civic Club held its monthly meeting Thursday, April 22, with a small number in attendance. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all present. There was numerous business acted on. Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. All members are expected, and visitors are always welcomed.

There was a group of people Saturday, April 24, at the Iola Community Center handing out water to bikers that were in the area. They also allowed them to use the bathroom. There was a good number of bikers. May God bless them.

The Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Iola has a new pastor. He is Rev. Mike Fisher. He along with the membership invites everyone to visit the church. Members are expected.

The Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star No. 458 held their monthly meeting Monday, April 26, at their hall in North Zulch. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all present. During the meeting, Iva Marie Cohen was honored in a memorial service. She passed away Saturday, April 24. May her memory be forever blessed.

Join the fun at the Buckle Down South Festival held at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds in Todd Mission Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15. The two-day family-friendly festival includes a barbecue cookoff, car show, rally ride and concerts. Artists include Kevin Fowler, Rick Trevino, Glen Templeton, Wayne Toups and more. Register your cookoff team, enter your vehicle in the car show or apply for a vendor booth online at www.buckledown south.com.

I was honored by Grimes County during commissioner’s court Wednesday, April 21, for being with the county for 20 years. It certainly has been a long time. They presented me with a nice plaque.

Happy birthday this week to: May 2 – Robert Allen Burns; May 3 – Jayme Elizabeth Caughron; May 4 – Leeland Sanford; May 5 - Tristen Crow, Nathan Duran Miller, Rodney Inmo; May 6 – Linda Andrews. Slaydor Fleener, Angela McIntyre; May 7 – Garland Lynn Garrett; May 8 – Makenzie Mitts, Cairlyn Thompson, Stephen Gotti. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary to Beverly and Steve Chaney, married May 1; Tommy and Noeleen Eller, married May 5; Walter Lloyd and Linda Brach Maxwell, married May 7. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.