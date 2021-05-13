Anderson VFD fundraiser Saturday

Winner number 37 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, May 9. The winner of a Rock Island Arms 1911 A, 380 is Travis Endsley of Dallas. The next drawing will take place Sunday, May 16.

Chris Albright, a member of the Navasota Noon Lions Club, works on the Hunger Team that operates the Grimes County Mobile Food Bank. Recently some changes have been made to the times and procedures of obtaining food from the food bank. The hours have changed from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The food bank is a drive-through pantry where clients don’t leave their vehicles. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once a year Client Assistant Intake Form. The food bank is still located at the Grimes County Fair Grounds off of Highway 90. We start sending vehicles to the back covered pavilions around 9 a.m. If clients arrive after 9 a.m. and don’t see any cars in the front parking lot, drive through the gate to the rear of the fairgrounds. If there are any questions concerning our food pantry email me at Chris caanavasota@gmail.com.

The annual Anderson Volunteer Fire Department steak dinner, auction and gun raffle will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Anderson beginning at 6 p.m. Drive-thru to-go plates will be available from 5-6 p.m. at the back door. The cost of the dinner plates is $15 each. The evening will consist of dinner, live and silent auctions, bucket drawings and a gun raffle. Due to the pandemic last May this event was unable to happen. However, due to the generous donations received from surrounding residents last year the department was able to purchase a new Tanker/Pumper to better serve our community. This year is very important as the proceeds of this event will continue to maintain the fire apparatuses as well as training, gear and equipment. If you are unable to attend this event but would like to contribute or help support our VFD, you can send a donation to the Anderson VFD at P.O. Box 561, Anderson, TX 77830. For more information you may contact President Darrell Dietrich, 936-873-2725 or Fire Chief Michael Kimich, 936-870-8776.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, along with the Knights of Columbus #4054, will hold another much-needed blood drive at St. Stanislaus Parish Hall Sunday, May 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. To sign up online please visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/tvej4tt. The sponsor code is STKR. Free COVID-19 anti-body testing for all successful donations. For more information please call Henry Ostermann, 936-873-2291.

The Grimes County Republican Party will host their 16th Annual Reagan Dinner Saturday, May 22 at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and a steak dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will give the keynote address. This year’s theme is “A Night at the Ranch.” Besides a mouth-watering steak dinner, the night will also consist of a live and silent auction. For more information call Karen Hale, 713-851-8304 or email kjhale@embarqmail.com.

The Grimes Health Resource Center has openings for the senior meal program. Homebound seniors ages 60 and up within our county may qualify. Do you also need reliable transportation? GHRC office manager Nancy Franek says they can help you, just call 936-870-4575.

Twenty-six of our family members enjoyed a nice and relaxing Mother’s Day gathering at our home on Sunday. The weather turned out great and it was a perfect day to celebrate all the mothers in our immediate family. Hope many of you got to do the same.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: May 13 – Janria Roberson and Dominic Fredwood; May 14 – Justin Bosse, Dwayne Ross and Tegan LeFlore; May 15 – Melanie Rogers, Wyvetta Franklin, Terry Myers and Tucker Backhus; May 16 – Samantha Quinones and Marshall Garthoff; May 17 – Jennifer Matejicek, Christian Schroeder, Debra Andrews, Ava Eaton, Kaiden Gallo and our granddaughter Abbygail Branch; May 18 – Sharon Dyer, Marcy Molitor, Olivia Andruss, Carrie VanTassell, Ricky Prince and Sue Underwood; and May 19 – Ryan Wisnoski and Mark Kelley.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: May 15 – Greg and Kristin Backhus, 21 years; May 16 – Michael and Kimberly Allen, 12 years; May 16 – Michael and Mandi Wrobleski, 23 years; May 16 – E.J. and Leona Maupin, 57 years; May 17 – Phil and Lynn Deaton, 18 years; and May 19 – Clay and Ashleigh Klawinsky, three years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.