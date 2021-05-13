New store now open

The fundraiser for the youth of Evergreen Baptist Church held Saturday, May 1, at the Iola Fire Department was certainly a success. There were several hundred people that attended from all around the area. All the cookers did an amazing job with the fried fish, much of which was caught by local anglers. The fellowship was great, and the money raised will assist the Evergreen children with summer camp. Thanks to everyone that assisted in any way. May God bless you all.

The new store, formerly known as Gibbons Creek Store, is now open in the same location on Highway 30 and CR 174. It opened Friday, April 30 and was renamed Aurora. It is really nice and will be successful and a great addition to our area and the Carlos community. Make it a point to go by and take a look. A lot of the same employees are still there. It has been three months since we had a store at that site.

Thursday, April 29 was a very special day for me! That was the day I received my final radiation treatment for my leg. I was having to go to Bryan five times per week. It is certainly good to be finished after six weeks. Thank you all for your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star held their monthly meeting Monday, April 26 with a good number in attendance. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. During the business meeting new officers were elected for the upcoming year. Those will be announced next month.

The Iola Food Pantry will be open for business at the Iola Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Saturday, May 15. The pantry will be open from 8:45 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. All who need a helping hand are welcome to come by for assistance. Evergreen Baptist Church will be the volunteers for the day.

I was sorry to see the death notice in The Examiner for Clifton Gilbert who passed away March 21. He was an Iola class of 1969 alumni. Do remember his family members in your prayers. At the time of his death he lived in Navasota.

The monthly meeting of the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, May 3, with a good number in attendance. The meal provided by Mike and Sue Ellis which consisted of barbecue, beans, potato salad and cake was enjoyed by all present. During the meeting the tentative date of Saturday, Aug. 7, was announced for the erection of the cornerstone at the new county building. The lodge will set the cornerstone and the Grand Lodge of Texas will participate in the ceremony.

Memorial services for “Little” Ray McKown will be held at the Iola Missionary Baptist Church Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. He passed away Thursday, April 15. He was the son of Buddy McKown. Do remember his family in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of Bedias Masonic Lodge No. 651 was held at their lodge hall Tuesday, May 4. The meeting began with a covered dish meal which was enjoyed by all present. Their business meeting followed.

Join the fun at the Buckle Down South Festival held at the Texas Renaissance Festival Grounds in Todd Mission. This two-day family-friendly festival benefits the Kailee Mills Foundation and includes a barbecue cookoff, car show, rally ride and concerts. Music includes Kevin Fowler, Rick Trevino, Glen Templeton, Wayne Toups and more. For registration information and tickets visit buckledownsouth.com.

The Pool Ministry Gospel Singers were at Enon Missionary Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday May 1-2. Everyone enjoyed their singing. The singing was to help meet the new church pastor, Mike Fisher. May God bless his ministry.

Happy birthday this week to May 9 – Skylar Biddle; Abbie Thebeau; May 11 – Mary Joyce Gomillion Williams, Jon Karl Proskine; May 12 – Sandra Duncan, Cole Hughes, Ashleigh Rogers; May 13 – Linda Rae Smith Beene, Linda Lou Thomas, Virginia Davis Raak, Fred Davis Dane; May 15 – Kaitlyn Alley, Gary Velma Melton. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary to Ed and Eyvonne Costello, married May 20. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.