Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Memorial Day is May 31
Next article
Vote in local elections

Animal Rescue fundraiser Saturday

Posted in:
Community
Columns
Article Image Alt Text

The Ag Booster Club of Anderson-Shiro hosted a Prospect Show Saturday, April 25 at the Ag Complex on the high school grounds. Showmanship awards were presented to Brooklyn Byars, Sr. Swine; Kayleigh Lincecum, Jr. Swine; Kynlee Stephens, Sr. Lamb; Kagan Stephens, Jr. Lamb; Kason Yargo, Sr. Goat; Brylee Yargo, Jr.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021