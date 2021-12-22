Attend a Christmas Eve service

Dec. has slipped away quickly, as it usually does for most people. I can’t even remember what day it is, so the dinosaur way (paper calendar, color coded) is always on the table for quick reference. I use different colors for doctor appointments, meetings, VFW, Somerville kids and Navasota kids. It works for me!

Trees are up, and boxes packed, mostly. I had to move what I could with the family being here Sunday. They played “pass the baby” game. Well, Jordan was quick to pass him when he started crying. I am so glad that little man has three big mentors, Jordan, Bean and Uncle Chucky. Perhaps, I should refer to them as his body guards. Kacie and Chuck made the lunch and it was delicious. They should not make such good appetizers because several ate those and did not eat the entrée.

The fleece blankets made by the Ladies Circle were blessed at church Sunday and are ready for delivery. It was nice to see so many people in church to witness this.

Don’t forget that Lynn Grove United Methodist Church will have their Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. with a light meal to follow.

Union Grove Baptist Church will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. and Salem Lutheran will have the children’s program on Christmas Eve beginning at 7 p.m. There are many services in the community for people to enjoy the story of Jesus and good fellowship. Visitors are welcome at all these churches.

Please keep Butch Fields in your prayers. He was almost settled in his new living space then fell Saturday and broke is hip. With all his health issues, he needs extra prayers to get him through this accident. I was happy to hear the physician’s assistant was in the Navy and he has experience with Agent Orange and its effects on veterans so Butch was quick to listen to him.

The latest pick in my journey for Christmas tree decorating is the tree on the first floor of the University Drive Baylor Scott & White Clinic. The receptionist caught me staring in the sky at that huge tree, approximately 12 feet tall, and as usual, that led to an extended conversation. I loved the way she welcomed each and every patient that came through that door with a smile and “Merry Christmas.” She even thanked veterans for their service when they wore their cap. This is good customer service!

The last third Thursday for me included yet another fun day at Sunshine Sisters. We missed Margaret Finke and Pastor and Mrs. Mayerhoff as Margaret is still in the hospital and Pastor was ill. Please keep both of them in your prayers.

The Grimes County VFW Post 4006 enjoyed their Dec. meeting with a huge meal including turkey cooked by Commander Reed, dressing, yams, corn casserole, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cookies, cake and Peggy Johnson’s wonderful banana pudding. We had our own “Cracker Barrel” meal prepared by the members.

Both our Post and Auxiliary voted to send $500 to a designated VFW Post in Kentucky to assist with needs. Grimes VFW Post started rallying within the posts in Texas and I heard with the donations from other VFW Posts the donation turned into $130,000. I enjoy veterans helping veterans and I am excited I decided to become an active member with this group.

It is my wish that all my readers have a blessed Christmas and a healthy New Year. Thanks to each and every one of you for taking the time to read my column.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Jack Rimes, Marilyn Frenzel, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Butch Fields, Margaret Falco, Mary Whatley, Conley Sechelski and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Dec. 27 – Lyndon Powell; Dec. 28 – Marilyn Frenzel, Mason Becker, Robert Simon; Dec. 29 – Evan Djambov; Dec. 30 –Mark Bell, Troy Weigand; Dec. 31 – Shawn and Cindy Welch. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Dec. 24 – Lynn Grove UMC worship, 4 p.m., light meal to follow.

Dec. 24 – Union Grove Baptist Church, 5 p.m. candlelight service.

Dec. 24 – Salem LC, Children’s Program, 7 p.m. at the church.

Dec. 25 – Christmas and a time to be with family.

January 3 – WHCVFD monthly business meeting, 7 p.m., at the station.

January 8, 2022 – First Saturday sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out.

