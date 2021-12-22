Annual Bedias Christmas Celebration a festive hit

Thank you to everyone who worked to make our Bedias Christmas celebration events last Saturday turn out so well. Please go to the Bedias Civic Club Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ BediasCivicClubAssoc, to learn more about the event.

Mackie shares that the Bedias Museum & Library will resume regular hours Jan. 4. The regular hours will be Tuesday and Thursday, noon till 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our library still needs a few volunteers, please give Mackie a call, 946-355-0642, or Karen Shiver, 832-971-7346, with any questions.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. Please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor, for your community.

What have you and your family missed or forgone in the last 20 months? Officially Grimes County has lost the lives of at least 109 people, and about 40 more of our neighbors have been reported as contracting COVID (5,343 total) since we last published the column.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www. FixOurDarrellHallRoad@ Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub. com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Nicki Thomson, Mark Pickett, Shirley Lambert, Sandra Stapleton and Paula Kirby. Happy anniversary to Larry and Jennifer Figley and Roy and Melissa Willis. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Doug Mackey family in your hearts and prayers on his recent passing, the Randy Brumley family, on his recent passing, also Chris Stoll, the mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop, on his wife’s passing, and the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who recently lost his life to a drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Please hold Roy Willis, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).