Back in Time Band draws big crowd

There was a full house to hear the Back in Time Band at M’Beaux’s Thursday, Aug. 19. The band was as good as ever and everyone enjoyed them. Hopefully the scare is over, and they will return every Thursday from now on. They play from 6-8 p.m.

The monthly meeting of the Iola North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star was held in North Zulch at the Pyramind Maonic Lodge No 593 Monday, Aug. 23, with a good number in attendance. The meeting began with a covered dish meal that was enjoyed by all present. There won’t be a meeting in September.

The monthly meeting of the Keith Civic Club is Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Keith Community Center. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting. All are invited to attend. Members are expected, and visitors are always welcome.

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 will meet Monday, Sept. 6, beginning with a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting. A Texas Ranger will speak at the meeting. All Masons are invited to attend.

Bedias Masonic Lodge meets Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will begin with a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. The business meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. All Masons are invited to attend.

The Martins Prairie Baptist Church Cemetery Association will have their annual Memorial Day service at Martins Prairie Cemetery Sunday, Sept. 5, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be called to order by Dexter Lavender. A devotional will be given by Stanton Hill. There will be a short business meeting then a prayer to dismiss. Lunch will be served under the pavilion and in the fellowship hall. Plates, cups, forks and ice will be provided. Donations for the working fund may be sent to Martins Prairie Baptist Church Cemetery Association care of Darlene Lavender and mailed to 14389 FM 244, Iola, TX 77861. Hope to see you there.

So far this year we have had approximately 23 inches of rainfall in our area. I sure appreciate every drop that fell.

Happy birthday this week to: Aug. 29 – Patricia Haynie; Aug. 30 – Jimmy Murray, Courtney Cassle, Brandon Newton; Aug. 31 – Zoe Kate Compian, Elizabeth Donovan, Allen Fleming; Sept. 2 – Charles Wesley Topping Jr.; Sept. 3 – Phyllis Falco, Trisha Mosier; Sept. 4 – Tatum Court Creamer. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Robert Taylor and Alisa Ann Galvan Masters, married Sept. 3, 2005; Alec and Crystal Pointer, married Sept. 4. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.