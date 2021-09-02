Family Fun Day Monday, Sept. 6

Monday, Sept. 6, is Labor Day. Happy Labor Day to everyone! Enjoy and be safe.

Pray for healing for Grimes County Sheriff Deputies Daniel Caswell and Mike Ryan. Wishing you both a speedy recovery.

There will be a free Family Fun Day at Relay Station in Plantersville Monday, Sept. 6, from noon till 3 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be served, there will also be a water slide. The event is sponsored by the Plantersville-Stoneham 4-H and is free for families in the Plantersville-Stoneham area. All ages are welcome.

A chili cook-off benefit for Baby Noelle Tomkivits will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the White Hall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, beginning at noon. There will also be a cornhole and can jam tournament, photos with Santa, music, a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and more. For more information text 936-443-6242. Thanks in advance.

A special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, for proposed constitutional amendments. A total of eight propositions are on the ballot for consideration by voters.

Please keep employees of the Dobbin/Plantersville Water Company in your prayers. They had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and had to temporarily close their office. If you need to make a payment, please use their online payment option, mail a check, or leave payment at drop box. The drop box is located on side of the office building.

Please keep Dobbin/ Plantersville Water Company Manager Janie Legge in your thoughts and prayers. She is in ICU with COVID Pneumonia.

Woodard Ranch Development is coming to Southern Grimes County. A brand new, master planned residential/commercial construction in the southern Grimes County, north Waller County and west Montgomery County area.

Todd Mission City Manager Neil Wendele shared the latest map and information with the City of Plantersville Board of Aldermen at the monthly meeting on Monday night in Plantersville. Comprising over 5,700 acres, Woodard Ranch will be accessible from both Texas State Highway 249 and Farm-to-Market 1486.

The Danny Dietz Memorial Classic Cookoff is Sept. 11, at the Texas Renaissance Festival Camp Ground. The event is a family night of fun, cookoff, vendors, food trucks, music etc. Performing are Robynn Shayne and Jake Worthington.

The 4-H Kickoff Event is Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Join in the fun, games and educational experience. This event is open to all youth and adults and is a great way to meet other 4-H members. Bring a friend and introduce them to 4-H. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required by Sept. 15. Call 936-873-3907 for more information.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5 p.m. at Texas Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, fee is $15, cash paid the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423-8450 for more information.

Prayers and sympathy to the families of all the soldiers that died during the evacuation process. Healing for all involved.

Happy birthday to LaKita Burns, Anita Thornton, Bonita Byrd Mallard and all in the month of August.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

