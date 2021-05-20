Big plans for the Richards Community

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past couple of weeks, you may have seen there is a lot going on within our community. Between Richards ISD winning their Bond Election and students prepping for their final weeks of High School, our town is a buzz of activity.

Richards ISD Seniors are busy preparing for their final days of high school. Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. Seniors and RISD alumni will gather at Richards High School for an Alumni baseball game, and Senior Player Appreciation. All RISD Alumni are invited to play against our senior baseball team, there will also be food available.

There will be a lot of planning and preparation ahead of the changes that will begin on the RISD campus. The next school board meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the RISD cafeteria. Casting your vote in the Bond Election was important, showing up to these board meetings and supporting our RISD Admin team is just as important! Graduation will be Friday May 28, at 7 p.m. at Richards ISD Campus-come out and cheer these kids on as they take their finals steps and complete their High School career!

The Richards Civic Club hosted their first food pantry, and while the event didn’t draw a huge turnout, the group was able to implement their delivery plans and work out some of the smaller issues that come with any program. Jill Foster Myers is spearheading the program and explained, “We were able to help 10 families. Our volunteers were great, everyone was excited to be there and ready to pitch in where needed,” she said. The next food giveaway will be June 3, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Families can drive up to the Civic Center located at 11225 FM 149 in Richards and a volunteer will greet you and load your car. There are no expectations or requirements to receive help. The next Civic Club meeting will be June 8, 7 p.m. at the same location.

Church news is always exciting! Here’s what some of our local churches have in store: Union Grove Baptist Church, 24380 FM 149 in Richards will be hosting their 5th Sunday Singing on May 30, at 5 p.m.

Don’t forget Ranch Rodeo is coming up at the Grimes County Fairgrounds on Friday June 11 at 7 p.m. You can still register a team, but only a total of 25 teams will be entered. To register, or for more information, call Casey and Jodi Rice, 936-870-5081.

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarra family23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook. com/lucky.ybarra.23.