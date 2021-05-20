Rain halts BlackBerry road repairs

Vaccine is approved for children starting at the age of 12. I wonder how many in Grimes County will let their child take the vaccine? A booster shot might be needed if you already had the two shots, this is to protect you from other strands of the virus. I’ll keep wearing my mask.

Recent rain has stopped our road repairs in the Blackberry Community. Please keep being patient and praying for better weather.

Upcoming 4-H Record Book Workshops are May 20, and June 14 at the Grimes County Extension Office. For more information and registration visit https://docs.google.com/ document/d/146MNCfm 34KnBHw7aa0bNaq M1auisS1KsF4vrC-A5XJ0/ edit?usp=sharing.

Do you know a teacher who is hungry for more information about incorporating agriculture in the classroom? Have them attend the Summer Ag Institute June 14-17 in Waco. They’ll take home free resources and earn professional developmental credit too. Registration closes May 24 at noon. Find more details at https://txfb.us/ TFBSAlanchor. To register go to http://txfb.us/sairegister21.

Texas Farm Bureau is hosting a photo contest – Texas is picture perfect. Capture an image of rural Texas and you could win the photo contest. Entries are due June 1. Get more details, https://tx,fb.us/ TXNEphotocontest21.

The Navasota High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony is planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at Rattler Stadium. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021. In order to maintain safety protocols, initial plans are to give each graduate 10 tickets. More details will be released as the date approaches.

Grimes County Fair will be held June 2-12. Autumn Atkinson, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Atkinson of Plantersville, is a Fair Queen candidate and is selling raffle tickets for the Grimes County Fair Association. Autumn is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School. She is sponsored by the Grimes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter and serve your community. The City of Plantersville volunteer VFD have nine active members. The state of Texas needs volunteers. Go online or call to apply today at volunteerfirefighter.org or call 855-VOL-FIRE.

Happy birthday to Billie Abrams, E’lan Jones Simmons, Shelia Berry, Ester Johnson and Rev. H. L. Powell.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.