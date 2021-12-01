Charity drives ending soon

The Plantersville Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department currently has a vacancy on its Board of Directors. Anyone interested needs to attend the meeting Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 pm for the interview. The new board member will be appointed at that time.

Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy in Navasota is offering Pfizer Pediatric COVID Vaccines from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. They have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines and Flu Shots available every day. Walk-ins are welcome. Another strand is on the rise so be careful.

Brazos County has extended an invitation to our 4-H members. They are having a Photography and Videography Workshop Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. till 2p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 Count Park Court, Bryan, TX 77802.

Donate your new or gently used shoes. All types and sizes of shoes are being collected now through Dec. 3. Shoes may be dropped off at the Grimes Health Resource Center, located in the Grimes St. Joseph Hospital, 210 S. Judson Street in Navasota. For more information call, 936-870-4575.

Charm and Sewing 4-H club has several ongoing projects and need donations from people in the county. They need quilts, afghans and blankets. They are also making care packages for the homeless. In addition, they have several drives including a pajama drive, sock drive and Toys for Tots drive. Call Audrie Busa or Cindy Gardovsky for more information, 979-777-0856.

For the hygiene care packages for the homeless, some items needed are travel sized shampoo/conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant and quart size zipped baggies. Any questions contact Ann Mitchell at dcowgirl2008@aol.com. One hundred are needed each month.

Charm & Sewing 4-H is collecting food for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Citizens State Bank, 9109 TX-90 in Navasota. Non-perishable items only! Contact Nehemiah Banner, 979-422-5381 or email at homeschooling.is.love@gmail. com to drop off cereals.

The Pajamas Drive benefits the children of Brazos Valley. Donate through Jan. 24, 2022. A pair of new pajamas will help keep a child warm this winter. Contact Bruce McDonald, 936-355- 4667/832-208-8577 or email bmcdonald832@gmail.com.

A sock drive is being held through Dec. 14, to benefit senior citizens of the county. Donate a new package or pair of socks for either a man or woman. Contact Sincere Banner, 979-422-5381 or email homeschooling. is.love@gmail.com to arrange drop off.

The toy drive continues through Dec. 10. Please donate a new or gently used unwrapped toy suitable for a girl or boy from 3 months to 17 years old. Arrange drop off toys with Kayline McBride/Kimberly McBride, 979-422-0314 or email krssearcy@msn.com. The drop off location is TX A&M Agrilife Extension Services Grimes County Office, 203 Veterans Memorial, Navasota. Call 936-873-3907 for more info. Thanks in advance for all donations.

A Winter Solstice Luminary Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-8 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 CR 204 in Plantersville. There will be food trucks, train rides, live acoustic Christmas music, a cozy bonfire, visit with Santa, a S’mores Bar and more.

Navasota Farmers Market will be held at the Navasota Public Library, 1411 E Washington Ave, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. Thanks in advance.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

