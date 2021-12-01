John Roy Porter, 77, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

John was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 15, 1944 to Henry and Gwendolyn (Washburn) Porter. After high school, he joined the U. S. Army and proudly served his country. One day while working kitchen duty in the mess hall, a beautiful female soldier by the name of Carolyn Jo Orr walked in and swept him off of his feet. Within three weeks, on February 5, 1965, the couple married. They would raise a daughter and three sons together. John was a talented trim carpenter and worked steady to provide for his family. The family visited his sister in Texas and fell in love with the area. Shortly thereafter, they purchased a place in Iola to call home. John went to work for Schulte Mobile Home for several years. He enjoyed building things and piddling in his shop at home, spoiling his great-grandchildren and cheering for the Houston Texans. He was an outgoing man who spoke his mind and was blunt and honest to a fault. He loved his family and will be missed.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Jo Porter; daughter Gwendolyn Porter; sons and daughter-in-law Raymond and Amy Porter and Joseph Porter; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Larry Willis; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; son John Michael Porter; sister Patricia Edwards and brother Kevin Henry Porter.

