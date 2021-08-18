Civic club receives new sign

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge had a full day of activities Saturday, Aug. 7, for the cornerstone dedication at the Grimes County Justice Center in Anderson. The Grand Lodge of Texas and Lodge Officers gathered at the Lodge prior to the ceremony then moved to the dedication site at 10 a.m. Various Grimes County Officials were present. The ceremony was impressive; however, one man passed out from the heat and was transported by ambulance. Following the ceremony, a covered dish meal by local lodge members was served.

A memorial service for Alice Marie Longley, who passed away July 29, was held at the Iola Community Center Saturday, Aug. 7. Longley was born Oct. 13, 1945 and was a longtime resident of the Keith community. She was a dear lady, loved by many. She not only drove the school bus for the Keith area, but she was also the special needs teacher. Several people spoke at the service. Several family members attended and following the ceremony lunch was served. May her memory be forever blessed.

The Back in Time Band will perform again at M’Beaux’s Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Hopefully all their old fans will be there. Hope to see you there.

The monthly meeting of the Pyramid Masonic Lodge No. 593 will be held at their lodge hall in North Zulch Tuesday, Aug. 17. The meeting will begin with a covered dish meal at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow. All members of the Masonic lodge are invited to attend.

It’s time for Iola to begin school again. They start Wednesday, Aug. 18. I am sure the parents are more than ready and some of the students as well. It will be good to see the busses on the road again. I hope everyone will be safe and secure for the students, teachers and other school staff.

The Keith Civic Club recently acquired a sign to display upcoming events at the community center. It really looks good.

The pulpit at Evergreen Baptist Church was filled by Deacon Ed Castillo Sunday, Aug. 8, during the absence of Rev. Jeff Morgan who was vacationing with his family. He did a wonderful job and the sermon was enjoyed by all.

Rev. Jeff Morgan, his wife Diana and their children Baylei and Tanner vacationed in Orlando, Florida. They did a lot of activities and had a fun time.

Happy birthday this week to Aug. 14 – William Eric Tisdale; Aug. 15 – Lynn Ethel, Trant Shaw, Mark Cunningham; Aug. 16 – John Ray Maxwell, Terri Simmons, Rufus Mac McBride, Chace High, John Curtis Stewart Jr., Troy Stephens; Aug. 17 – Ruth Rice Henderson, Susan Weaver Zanella, Ethan Earl Brown; Aug. 18 – Paula Kay Davis Fisher, Judy Dudley Lambright, Autry Burns; Aug. 19 – Daniel Rios III, Cheryl Langfory; Aug. 20 – Suzanne Reinhart Randolph; Aug. 21 – Helen Louise Bishop, Tanner Cross Morgan, Mark England. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to: Tim and Katherine Carson, married Aug. 16, 2003; Allen and Tammy Cole Sanford, married Aug. 19, 1989; Doug and Mary Beth Crabtree, married Aug. 20, 1994. Do hope they will have many more years of happiness together.

