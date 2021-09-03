COVID-19 causes changes in Bedias

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor and for your community.

What have you and your family missed or forgone in the last 18 months? Officially Grimes County has lost the lives of at least 74 people, and 4,468 of our neighbors have been reported as contracting COVID.

Bedias abandoned plans for its quinquennial 2020 Bedias Homecoming Celebration last June (2020) and again the rescheduled June 2021 observance. This once every five-year observance draws thousands of present and former Bedias residents and has been celebrated since the 1950’s.

Likewise, the Bedias Civic Club has forgone its monthly potlucks and community programing and so has the Bedias Women’s Club. Something that has also been a Bedias mainstay since the 1950’s.

Our Bedias Volunteer Fire Department’s annual October fundraiser, though successful, was much different than we have seen in the past. Bedias area churches have forgone many celebrations and observances over the same time but are now striving to rededicate their strengths to support our community in a more cautious and restrained manner.

Many family celebrations have been foreshortened or put off for safer times. Even weddings and funerals have seen unthinkable changes.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times, and please look for ways to work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

Mackie shares that the Bedias Library needs a few new volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, please give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Please go to www.facebook.com/Bedias Library.home for more information and updates.

Bedias area organizations are experiencing another COVID setback, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www. FixOurDarrellHallRoad@ Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com /BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bi monthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is August/September), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Connie Brown, Cara Ogg, Amber Want, Jon-Alan Silcox, Lewis Gears, Austin Ogg and Julie Dean. Happy anniversary to Zachary and Sarah Cox. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer fire fighters and other first responders. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).