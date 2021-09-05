Navasota students return to school

Happy belated birthday to Dave Kemp! His birthday was Aug. 23, but someone forgot to tell me in time to have his special day on the birthday calendar. Hope your day was good Dave.

JJ and Susan Brak have another little grandson. Their daughter and son-in-law’s little boy Bradley arrived about two weeks early. There is special meaning to his name, but I will let Susan tell everyone. Congratulations!

Dave Kemp told me that Union Grove Baptist Church Christians helped Paul and Darlene Taylor last weekend by mowing, clearing and cleaning up their property. Paul has been sick for a very long time, so the church decided to assist with their yard and pasture work. Thanks to all who helped the Taylors!

It seems I have bad news to share every week and that saddens me. I received a notification from one of our local funeral homes and five people were listed. Several names I was not familiar with, but Bill Hooks and Linda Kimich were. In addition, my cousin Weyman Leiber, who grew up in Anderson lost his son-in-law, Bryan Perkins. Kristy, the youngest daughter, was married to Bryan. They lived in the Moody, Texas area and have two young sons. Please keep all these families in your prayers. Remember, call those shut-ins that you know or those people who live alone because you just never know.

The students returned to school on Monday. I remember the first day of school for my oldest daughter, Kacie. Being that I worked at TAMU, she had to ride the “yellow dog” and was supposed to get off the bus at my mom’s house. Well, she failed to tell the bus driver where to stop and she made the entire bus trip all the way back to the bus barn. My dad had to leave work and go get her. When an older student asked where she was to get off, she pointed backwards and said, “at my Honee’s house.” She will never be allowed to forget this story.

Sept. 11 is Patriot Day and the Grimes VFW Post 4006 is hosting a breakfast for first responders from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at which time they will have a special program to recognize the 20th year since 9/11. There will also be a dance that evening at the Post beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Mary Jane’s Food Truck and beverages from the Post. Come on out and support our veterans and first responders.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke and Alexander Hanna.

At this time, we need to remember our military that are still in Afghanistan and pray for them and those Marines who lost their lives. Keep them and their families in your prayers that we can bring them home safely. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Sept. 5 – Jason Kainer; Sept. 7 – Patrick Bloomfield, Jason & Kellie Kainer; Sept. 8 – H.O. Raesener; Sept. 9 – Kellie Kainer, Darla Kolojaco; Sept. 10 – David Feldmann; Sept. 11 – Alissa Lowrey, Betty Jean Feldmann. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Sept. 3 – Dance at VFW Post 4006.

Sept. 5 – Dance at VFW Post 4006.

Sept. 6 – Labor Day.

Sept. 11 – Patriot’s Day First Responders Breakfast, Post 4006.

Sept. 11 – Dance, VFW Post 4006.

Sept. 13 – WHCVFD Business Meeting, 7 p.m. at Station.

Sept. 16 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at Educational Bldg.

Sept. 16 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly meeting.

Oct. 3 – Ladies Circle District meeting, Salem Lutheran.

Oct. 23 – District 17 VFW meeting, Post 4006.

Nov. 6 – Veteran’s Day Celebration.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home @yahoo.com.