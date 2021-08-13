Crenshaw retires from TAMU Police

Area friends of Adam Walker, 45 of Iola, were sorry to learn of his death suddenly Tuesday, July 20. His service was held Wednesday, July 28, at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station. Do remember his wife Shawna and their children Joseph, Jeremiah and Jillian in your prayers.

A large garage sale was held at the Iola Community Center Saturday, July 31, for the family of Adam Walker to assist with the burial and other expenses associated with his death. Many people came and purchased items. May God bless all who assisted in any way.

Area residents were sorry to learn of the death of Alice Longley, a former Keith resident who passed away Friday, July 30. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and was greatly loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Longley, children – Mark, Lisa and Donnie. She also cared for three Davis children for several years. A memorial service for her was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Iola Community Center.

Ben Crenshaw recently retired from the Texas A&M University Police Department. He was with the department for 31 years and retired as Lieutenant. Congratulations to him, his wife Tracy and their two sons. Best wishes to all of them.

The monthly meeting of the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, Aug. 2, with a good number in attendance. A meal of pizza, cookies and tea was enjoyed by all. Following the meal, the meeting was held with a variety of business discussed and acted upon. Two men turned in a part of their degree work. The cornerstone dedication was also discussed.

The monthly meeting of the Bedias Masonic Lodge No 651 was held at their lodge hall with a good number of members and visitors present. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. During their lodge meeting several Masons from the Grand Lodge were present including Mike Simpson, the District Deputy Grand Master of District 29A, who brought the message from the Grand Mater of Texas Masons; Communications Officer Royce Yeates and Educations Officer Thomas J. Freeman. There was a variety of business discussed and acted upon. I (John Maxwell) was personally recognized by the lodge for my many activities in the lodge and personal life. I noticed the former home

of Neal and Stella Carnes Pyle in Iola on FM 39 was demolished. It is sad to see the old places go.

I was told the Back in Time Band will perform again at M’Beaux’s Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Hope everyone that likes their music will attend.

Happy birthday this week to: Aug. 8 – Lauren Lacey Biddle, William Ray Gamble Jr., Katy Wendt Compian, Steven Maxwell Rice; Aug. 9 – Bobby Glenn Halley, Jacob Hirsch; Aug. 10 – Tyler Wayne Trant, Tony Compian Jr., Ross Jaster, Linda Highes; Aug. 12 – James Truitt Stuckey Jr., Jerry Risner; Aug. 13 – Sandra Kay Jarvis Norman, Stephen Crenshaw, Riley Davidson, Shawn Stewart; Aug. 14 – Adam Butts, Ryan Duane Kelly. Hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Glenn Wade and Bonnie Farmer Duke, married Aug. 9, 1986; Jeff and Kris Ann Lavender Everett, married Aug. 2, 1997; Ron and Betty Parsons, married Aug. 11; Justin and Fallon Vaughn Garcia, married Aug. 11, 2019. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

*Editor’s note – In the July 7 edition of Keith News, it was incorrectly published that the ashes of Louise Stewart Doty were spread between the graves of her parents Calvin and Mavis Stewart. Her ashes were buried between their graves.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.