Blackberry road improvements resume

Hooray! The contractor resumed work on the roads in the Blackberry Community. We are all excited to see the work completed. This is the first time we have ever seen it this clean. All tree, bushes, etc. were cleared from the road. Now we aren’t getting scratches on our vehicles.

Some of our neighbors questioned what was taking place, and my husband was happy to share with them the planned improvements. They were shocked and happy at the same time, because they never thought this day would come and thought it was just another broken promise. Many have passed and didn’t get a chance to see road improvements. I complained at commissioner’s court for years and it was one of my daily prayers. I am happy to see we are getting 21st Century roads in my lifetime.

School started back for Anderson-Shiro Wednesday, Aug. 11. I wish everyone a blessed, safe and enjoyable 2021-2022 school year.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is hosting a job fair Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Navasota Center from 10 a.m. until noon. Various companies will be present including the City of Navasota, Gold Star Transit, Comfort Inn and Suites, Rail and Rye, Blue Bell, Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation. Thanks in advance.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville will host their 127th Annual Homecoming Bazaar Sunday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thanks in advance for your support.

The 4-H Kickoff Event is Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds. Join in the fun, games and educational experience. This event is open to all youth and adults and is a great way to meet other 4-H members. Bring a friend and introduce them to 4-H. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are required by Sept. 15. Call 936-873-3907 for more information.

Great Gatsby Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Historic Anderson Park, 231 South Main Street in Anderson. There will be food trucks, games, live entertainment, vendors, etc. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For more information contact Sheri, 210-400-1653 or Lucy, 936-870-7141.

A Women’s Entrepreneurship Workshop will be held August 16-18, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. The deadline to register is Aug. 9. Classes will be held at the Blinn College Bryan Campus Student Center Building F. To register visit www.bvjobs. com or contact Karen Sanders, 979-595-2800. Course Topics are Creating a Personal Brand, Looking for Opportunities, etc.

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the main hall of the Grimes County Expo Center. This year there will be two officer position terms up for election. The fair appreciates the service of Kristie Akers and Donald McKay and their dedication to the youth and fair board. Officer terms are a three-year commitment. If you are interested in running for office or have questions, contact president Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any other current board member. Lifetime membership is $100 or yearly membership is $10 per person.

The Grimes County Fair Association will vote on the “Grimes County Fairgrounds Lease Agreement” that was recently approved at commissioner’s court. To request a printed version of the contract, contact Stephanie Burzynski, 936-661-5557 or view the digital link, http://www.grimescountyfair.com/downloads/leaseagreement2021.pdf. Members will accept or decline the lease agreement.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Happy birthday to Kenyatta Powell, Ray Yuri Williams, Roslyn Wilson, Roland Lewis, Sr and Marva Johnson.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.