Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday

Debbie Addicks and I had a conversation which led both of us to do a bit of researching. Dorothy Holtkamp added to the second conversation at the community center. Debbie is the daughter of Mozelle Clepper who may have been the first Examiner writer of the news column for our community. In addition, Dorothy was another person to write the news. Unfortunately, I lost track when I lived in another part of the county. As it is, the name of our community is actually two words, White Hall. Just a tidbit of information, should you be interested.

On Sunday, Kacie and Chuck were assisting me with changing out a water hose. It appears the snow did a number on my sprayers and I was the first person to cut the hose bib on. Well, they thought it was so funny that I was sprayed with water as it spewed out on my head, face and chest mostly. During the spraying incident, my phone started ringing and Kacie said, “Mom, it’s Joshua.” I asked, “Joshua who?” She replied, “Joshua Hubbard.” I just laughed and said that was Mother Hubbard’s son. Then I had to explain the call I had last week. Okay, don’t take calls from Joshua either!

Chucky has helped me this past week. He is working to make some cash for a project he and I discussed. When I told him I would pay him minimum wage he had this funny look on his face, so I do believe he understood the meaning of minimum, but he was okay with that!

Salem Lutheran Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt April 3, the Saturday prior to Easter. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Educational Building. After that you could come over to the WHCVFD for a good BBQ sandwich. Then on Sunday, everyone is invited to join our church for Easter service. The service will begin at 7 a.m. with a breakfast to follow. If you can, bring a breakfast item to share.

Mrs. McGinty, Margaret Finke and Margaret Falco have all indicated they are feeling better now. I sure hope so because I do believe that all of us are ready to play some dominos.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke, Margaret Falco and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

April 4 – Avery Seaback, Seith & Jodie Trullinger; April 5 – Farron Eickenhorst, Joe and Jane Clepper; April 6 – Kori Frenzel, Kathy Harris; April 7 – Cabe Busse, Carolyne Hooks, Jesse and Rachel Hendricks; April 8 – Nancy Eppler; April 9 – Trent Davis, Leon Gorney; April 10 – Brittany Surovik, Brady and Melissa Frenzel. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 3 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out, at the station.

April 3 – Salem Lutheran Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.

April 4 – Easter Sunday Sunrise service, 7 a.m., breakfast to follow.

April 5 – WHCVFD monthly business meeting, 7 p.m. at the station

April 8 – WHTA monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

April 15 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. at SLC Educational Building.

April 15 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly mtg. at the Post.

April 24 – White Hall Community Center Birthday Bash.

May 1 – MS150 Bike Riders.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.