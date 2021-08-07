Enon Church revival concludes

The Evergreen Baptist Church Vacation Bible School was a success. The final session was Wednesday, July 21. There was an average of 45 children that attended daily. There were snacks served daily and workers were provided meals. Children raised $823 for a mission’s project. All the children and workers had a wonderful time.

A revival held at Enon First Missionary Baptist Church was also a success with good attendance at each service, especially the final service on Saturday, July 24. The evangelist was Brother Tommy Jenkins. He spoke at the final service and Jim and Beverly Pool sang. Both did a wonderful job.

Brother Larry Andrews shared his testimony. He is a former minister of the church, and his talk was enjoyed. The current pastor is Brother Mike Fisher. Following the final service, a meal was served in the fellowship hall. There were several people that came forward during the altar call. The church welcomes everyone to their services.

A memorial service for Louise Stewart Doty, who died April 11, was held in the Keith Community Center Saturday, July 24. The service began in the Evergreen Community Center at noon and concluded in the Keith Community Center. There was a good number of family members and friends that attended. Remember her husband and other family members in your prayers. She was certainly a good person and will be missed. She was the daughter of Calvin and Mavis Stewart who are buried in the same cemetery. Her ashes were spread between her parents’ graves. May her memory be blessed.

There was an accident on CR 175 involving two people. Thankfully no one was killed or injured. The accident was in the same location as that of the Oct. 8, 1973 accident that killed Caldwell Davis.

There was no Keith Civic Club meeting held last week for a variety of reasons. Hopefully the meeting will be held next month. I will provide details before the next meeting.

We certainly had lots of rain the evening of July 22. There was water standing on FM 244 and CR 172. It went down before the next day. Do hope that everyone will be careful when we get large amounts of rainfall. I hope everyone will be careful in weather good or bad.

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star No. 459 was held Monday, July 26, in North Zulch. There was a good number of visitors and members in attendance. The meeting began with a covered dish meal that was enjoyed by all present. The meal was followed by their regular business meeting and a variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

Happy birthday this week to the following: Aug. 2 – Becky Ruen; Aug. 3 – Marilu Richards McDonald, Jean Biggs, Aaron Rosson, Gary Martin; Aug. 4 – Rose Compian Chesnutt, Cami Mosier, Charles Edwin Been, Donald Ray Crocker, John Aiden Vaughn; Aug. 5 – Betty Ann Davis, Amanda Pollard, Irelyn Brazil; Aug. 6 – Hillary Trant Baker; Aug. 7 – Darlene Fowler Trant; Do hope that your special day was a happy one.

Happy 44th anniversary this past weekend to Michael and Donna Coneley who were married July 29, 1977. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.