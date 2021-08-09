Navigating through a busy schedule

I have come to realize that staying busy is a good thing, but at my age staying busy causes issues like not calling your Aunt Norma to wish her a happy birthday. She has always told me that Randy and I need to learn to say no to some of the things that keep us tied up. If it makes any difference, I sent Stephen a text late that night to tell her and I finally called her. So, again, happy 93rd birthday Aunt Norma!

The VBS at Salem ended with the program to recognize the students and let them show parents, friends and grandparents just what they learned. I missed it because I was working on a project, but I understand it was nice. A traditional hot dog supper was the meal served to end our program. In fact, Mrs. Mozelle Clepper always made her homemade chili to serve. Unfortunately, I do not know who made the chili this time but thank you! Also, thanks to all the parents who allowed their children to come to Salem Lutheran Church.

John and Laurie Shine did a fantastic job of hosting the wedding for Jenifer and Francis. The event was scheduled for last year but due to COVID they had to reschedule. They got married last year but delayed the ceremony till now. Francis had his Air Force uniform on, but Jenifer wore a wedding gown. A man in uniform is always an attention getter. I told Mrs. Ellen Musgrove that Methodist weddings are even shorter than the Lutheran ones! Three of their boys participated in the wedding as witnesses and their smiles were proof that they approved.

The ceremony was unique with beautiful decorations including loads of things for the children to do. Wesley Crowder made me a halo from glow bands. I put it on my head and asked if I was an angel and he said, “yes” so, there’s is my proof. Thank you, Wesley!

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its Annual Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Main Hall at the Grimes County Expo. This year there are two officer position’s terms up for election. Officer terms are elected as a 3-year commitment. If you are interested in running for an office or have questions concerning running for office, reach out to President Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any current board member.

Thank you to all my classmates who donated to the Class of 1969 Elite Backer status thru the NISD Athletic Booster Club. I appreciate each of you helping to keep our banner on the fence at the football field.

Last Thursday was a busy day for me. Beckie came and we made picante sauce, then Paige came over in the afternoon and she made her cinnamon rolls. There is no need to have any form of candle in my house now.

Wow, in adding the birthdays, I realize that I only have two more for this summer; Jordan and Chucky. Hopefully, after this my “baker’s knee” will clear up!

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Chad McMillan, Jean Fleischhauer,

Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Aug. 8 – Gage Burdette, James & Vickie Bittle; Aug. 9 – Jodi Trullinger; Aug. 11 – Austin Bittle, Jordan Fields; Aug. 12 – Addelyn Ruth Cotter; Aug. 13 – Joe Clepper, Von and Cynthia Herring; Aug. 14 – Samantha Guitron. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Aug. 7 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till we sell out at the station.

Aug. 11 – Salem Ladies Circle.

Aug. 19 – Salem Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. until we decide to quit.

Aug. 19 – Grimes VFW Post 4007 and Auxiliary shared meal at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.