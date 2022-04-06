Fanthorp Stagecoach rides again

Winner number 32 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Apr. 3. The winner of an Escort HESO 12 ga. Shotgun is Jimmy Moran. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022.

Sunday, Apr. 3 was Don’s 71st birthday. Bill Mock and Karl Waitz played at the Old Oak Taphouse between Plantersville and Dobbin on Hwy. 105 that afternoon. We went and were joined by family and friends to celebrate Don as well as listen to good music. We had a nice and relaxing afternoon. Bill and Karl surprised Don by having four of our five grandchildren, Abbygail, Brooklyn, Luke and Colton on stage to sing Happy Birthday. I think I even saw a few tears in his eyes. So sweet!

After a two-year hiatus, Grimes County is proud to host another Blue Ribbon Ceremony with Scotty’s House in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. In 2021, Grimes County had 71 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect. Please join us to honor those children and visit with various child advocacy groups to learn more about ways you can help. It will be held Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in front of our new Justice and Business Center, 270 FM 149 West, Anderson. As a long-time member of the Grimes County Child Welfare Board I want to remind you that protecting kids is everyone’s job.

Anderson Food Pantry will be open to all Grimes County residents needing food Thursday, Apr. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, call Renee Fredwood, 936-973-5005.

Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, Apr. 14 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the back-parking lot of Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and will only need to show their driver’s license when they complete the once-a-year Client Assistant Intake form. For more information contact Chris Albright, caanavasota@gmail.com or 713-962-2144.

Fanthorp Inn State Park, 579 S. Main St. in Anderson, will focus this weekend on 1836. During this weekend, Saturday, Apr. 9 and Sunday, Apr. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you will discover the role Henry Fanthorp and his Inn played in the War for Texas Independence. On Saturday only, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., take a ride through history and experience what travel in early Texas was truly like on their replica stagecoach. Admission to the park and stagecoach ride is free but donations are accepted.

Elizabeth Gaetz Kowis, age 101, passed away Saturday, Apr. 2. She would have turned 102 on Aug. 5. Her younger sister, Josephine Swonke who was 100 years old, passed Feb. 8, 2022. Can you imagine what these two have experienced and went through the past 100 years! They were walking history books. It took a couple months but they are together enjoying life in Heaven as they did on earth. Elizabeth and Josephine both enjoyed life to the fullest each day and were such a joy to be around. The end of another legend!

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Apr. 7 – Hallie Eisenman, Darren Cosby, Tami Perry, Kallie Giles, Calan Johnson, Jimmie Lipscomb, Hallie Hejny and Barbara Kapchinski; Apr. 8 – Clayton Molitor, Brittney Moreland, John LeFlore, triplets McKenzie, Sadie and Corie Nienstedt, William Lewis and Alivia Garcia; Apr. 9 – Matthew Borski, Dakota Yargo, April Bay and Brycen Pasket; Apr. 10 – Haleigh Jo Seifert, twins Kaylee and Kylee Kimich and Jim Andrews; Apr. 11 – Kevin Brady and Barbara Brooks; Apr. 12 – Dennis Wehmeyer, Darrell Borski, Sofia Prado, Nancy Buckley, Thomas Raquel, Linda Finch, Mauri Pasket and Brady Neuman; and Apr. 13 – Jeffrey Mentlewski, Brian Bachmeyer and Kary Borski.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: Apr. 7 – Michael and Frances Molitor, 43 years; Apr. 8 – Thomas and Frances Kowis, 61 years; Apr. 9 – Michael and Samantha Kimich, 11 years; Apr. 9 – Kenny and Kathy Diehl, 11 years; Apr. 10 – Brady and Melissa Frenzel, 12 years; Apr. 11 – Kyle and Cassaundra Klawinsky, 7 years; and Apr. 12 – Daryl and Mandi Alford, 25 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling (936) 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.