Former pastor visits Evergreen Baptist

Wednesday, June 16, was a very special day for the membership of Evergreen Baptist Church. One of their former pastors, Rev. Faron W. Thebeau attended the Texas Free Will Baptist state meeting in Austin. Before returning home to Rolla, Missouri, he and his wife Abbie and their children, Itza, Truman ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!