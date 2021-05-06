A great time at Birthday Bash

Clay and Cullen keep their parents on their toes, for sure. A while back Clay had a wreck that wasn’t his fault, and luckily all is well. As for Cullen, he had a wreck but not with a vehicle. His accident involved a horse, rope and his knee. Hopefully, once he has his surgery, he will be better, and these two young men can continue their “extracurricular” fun and let’s pray that they stay safe! I know that I will miss these guys when they leave for college in the fall.

The rain we had last week was truly a blessing, but the ants and the weeds will need to be handled. I got this!

The White Hall Taxpayers Association had a wonderful fifth birthday bash on April 24. As you know any fundraiser for a volunteer organization takes many members and dedicated community who give their time and donations to be successful. Forgive me for not naming names because I will most likely miss someone, and I surely would not want to do that. Thank you, to all the cooks (outside and inside), the people who sponsored our organization, those visitors who purchased raffle tickets, the folks inside working the sale of tickets, those members prepping in the kitchen and then serving, the community who donated desserts, the members who cleaned up afterwards, anyone who donated prizes and to any other group that I missed. The Association appreciates all of you who helped us out.

I also want to thank Matt Ybarra of The Examiner for coming to take photos of our event. We really appreciate him taking time from his family on the weekend to come and see us and take photos of those awesome classic vehicles. The owners of the vehicles are always such happy and friendly group of people and we were so glad to have them in White Hall.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Margaret Falco, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna.

I missed a birthday and I want to wish a happy belated day to Pastor Mayerhoff who is currently serving at Salem Lutheran Church.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

May 9 – Kaleigh Evans; May 11 – Brad Lowrey; May 12 – Casey and Jodi Rice; May 13 – Ian Djambov, Eleanore Feldmann, Sloan and Paige Finke; May 14 – Rhylan Griffin, Glenn Schroeder; May 15 – Jennifer Abke, Billy Ray Gerke, Amber Netardus. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

May 6 – National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 4006.

May 9 – Mother’s Day.

May 20 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

May 20 – Grimes VFW Post and Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

May 29 – Buddy Poppy distribution, in Navasota.

May 31 – Memorial Day.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.