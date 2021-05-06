Darrell Hall roadway issues

Grimes County Commissioner Chad Mallett has now put the ball in our court. For Grimes County to move forward with adopting our Darrell Hall roadways, each property owner must sign and return an “Acknowledgement and Release” to Commissioner Chad Mallett, PO Box 160, Anderson, TX 77830 (ATTN Chad Mallett).

If you have any questions about this process and to receive a copy of the form, please give Commissioner Mallet a call, 936-870-5179 or visit our Facebook page to make your own copy, www.facebook.com/FixOur DarrellHallRoad.com.

Bedias area organizations are slowly coming back to life, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

The Bedias Civic Association will be having a fundraiser to pay for the building’s new AC unit on June 5. The civic club is also planning on having a July 4 fireworks event and hopefully by August we can look forward to our monthly potluck gatherings again.

The Bedias Civic Center will offer a community Estate/Garage sale, Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please contact Elaine Morris, 713-248-4214, or Mrsjimmy jarhead@gmail.com, for more information.

The Bedias Women’s Club plans to start having regular meetings again in May. We are hopeful that most folks will have had the vaccine that want to take it and that we will be able to fellowship and celebrate again for our regular meetings. The Women’s Club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, at 2 p.m.

We plan to have a speaker on plants for our Thursday, May 27, gathering at the Bedias Civic Center. We hope to receive some tips about reviving our plants that were so devastated during the Bedias Blizzard! We invite all the women of our community to join us!

Mackie also shares that due to the Bedias Women’s Club not being able to offer their seasonal fundraisers, the women’s club will not be offering their annual scholarship to graduating Bedias area high school students for 2021. The women’s club anticipates resuming their annual tradition for 2022 and hopes to offer a special scholarship to 2021 Bedias area graduates who are continuing their college coursework in 2022.

The Bedias newsletter for April/May has been published. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Mayor Gwen shares that no Bedias Homecoming observance is planned for this year, but perhaps next year will be a go for the quinquennial event.

It is likely that many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children’s and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.face book.com/BediasLibrary or www.facebook.com/Bedias Library Home and please consider becoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter. And please drop by the library annex to see the interesting artworks and exhibits on display.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.face book.com/BediasCivicClub Assoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www. facebook.com/BediasCivic Center, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is April/May), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackie bobo44@gmail.com.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Elizabeth Gray, Karen Shiver, Melissa Willis, Clyde Park, Tammy Curtis, Trey Brown, Gaylan Harwell, Anita Aldridge, Angela Culbreth, Jacob Burditt, Patti Harwell and Rachel Turo. Happy anniversary to Gene and Sandra Stapleton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).