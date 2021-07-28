Grimes County Fair meeting Aug. 17

City of Plantersville held a special meeting Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. to discuss the American Rescue Act of 2021. The meeting was held at the DP Water Company in Plantersville.

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the main hall of the Grimes County Expo Center. This year there will be two officer position terms up for election. The fair appreciates the service of Kristie Akers and Donald McKay and their dedication to the youth and fair board. Officer terms are a three-year commitment. If you are interested in running for office or have questions, contact president Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any other current board member. Lifetime membership is $100 or yearly membership is $10 per person.

The Grimes County Fair Association will vote on the recently commissioner’s court approved “Grimes County Fairgrounds Lease Agreement.” To request a printed version of the contract, contact Stephanie Burzynski, 936-661-5557 or view the digital link, http://www.grimes countyfair.com/downloads/ leaseagreement2021.pdf. Members will accept or decline the lease agreement.

The Grimes County 4-H Council Officers are Chairman: Autumn Atkinson; 1st Vice-Chairman Torian Fair; Secretary Ben Leman; Treasurer James Leman; Parliamentarian: Torian Fair; County Council Delegate Ariana Gonzalez.

Dig in and let Texas Farm Bureau help students make the connection to agriculture through the Learning from the Ground Up Garden Grant program. They are offering $500 grants to help schools establish or improve gardens or greenhouses. Aquaponic and hydroponic systems are eligible if they are used to teach students about food production. Apply by Oct. 22 at noon for a garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau. Get the details at http://txfb.us/gardengrant21 or apply online, http://txfb.us/gardengrantapply21.

Grimes County Drive-Thru Back to School Supplies Drive will be held Aug. 3, from 10-1 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 Rd, in Navasota. To assure they can assist enough families, pre-registration is required by July 25. Register at www.ticketleap.com.

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having their Annual Fundraiser and Raffle on August 7. Raffle tickets are $10, and you can contact Mary Gaudreau, 936-524-0800 for more information. Thanks in advance for your support.

Lee Greenwood will be in Brenham Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. He has won multiple CMA and ACM awards. For more information visit www.barnhillcenter.com/events or call 979-337-7240.

Bernhardt Winery is hosting a Grape Stomp Festival Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon till 6 p.m. at 9043 CR 204 in Plantersville. This fun experience is available to adults and kid for $16 and includes a commemorative Bernhardt T-shirt. Sip, shop and support local!

The 4-H Awards Banquet will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. Call the Grimes County AgriLife Extension office, 936-873-3907 by July 21 to RSVP.

The Light House Sober Living has free groceries at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville the third Thursday of each month. To qualify you must be a resident of the Plantersville/ Stoneham area, have proof of income, and identification is required. Volunteers are needed, and masks are required while loading. Thanks in advance.

Truevine Gospel Ministries present Youth Creative Thursdays through July 30, from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event features music, art, games and more. The church is located at 9962 CR 203 in Plantersville. Contact Apostle Greenwood for more information.

A family reunion for the Lewis, Lee and Powell families will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at August Horst Pavilion, 104 Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota. Contact Marie Lewis, 979-492-7524 or Rev. L.C. Lee, 936-419-8011; Elmary Wells, 936-714-4648; Debra Lewis, 832-814-4722 for more information. Thanks in advance.

Happy Birthday and Anniversary to all in the month of July. Deepest sympathy and prayers to the Love and Pistler-Perry families during your loss.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.