Evergreen Baptist VBS concludes

A couple’s shower was held Sunday afternoon, July 18, for Kendra England and Jose Smith at the Keith Community Center. Many friends and family members were present. A meal was served, and many gifts were given as well. The bride-to-be’s parents, Mark and Kimann England were present as well. A special guest was the bride’s brother, Andrew England, who is in the U.S. Army. The couple wed in Montgomery Saturday, July 24. Their honeymoon will be in Hawaii. Join me in wishing them many years of happiness together.

The installation of new officers for Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson on Saturday, July 17, with a good number of visitors and lodge members present. A meal was served. The new Worshipful Master is Daniel Lee Evans. The installing officers are Master of Ceremonies Installing Officer Donald Wayne Lemon and the Installing Marshall was Doug Nathaniel Powell. The outgoing Worshipful Master, Michael Carter Ellis, was presented with a past master’s apron for his service by the lodge. All present had a wonderful time.

The annual Trant Family Reunion was held at the Trant Lake House of Hwy. 30 Saturday, July 17, with approximately 40 family members present. William Philip Trant’s birthday was celebrated. He was born July 23, 1852 and is the son of John and Elizabeth Trant who arrived from England in 1849. A good time was enjoyed by all present.

Area residents were sorry to learn about Ethel Jones Johnson who passed away June 25. She was buried in Crockett July 19. She will be remembered as the sister of Donald Jones who passed away several years ago. Do remember her family and loved ones in your prayers.

The two Masonic Lodges will have meetings this week. The Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 will have their meeting Monday, Aug. 2. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting following. The Bedias Masonic Lodge No. 651 will meet Tuesday, Aug. 3, beginning with the meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. All Masons are invited to attend.

Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge will have a cornerstone dedication at the new Grimes County Justice Center Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Evergreen Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School was certainly a success. There were around 35 or more children in attendance. Offerings collected by the children were sent to a mission’s project. May God bless them all. I will have more in next week’s column.

Happy birthday this week to the following: June 25 – William Earl “Wes” Tucket, Mona Boblick, Chelsea Wade, Cee Cee Candler, Jaggar Vaughn, Carl Chaney, Cheri Lynn Coneley, Bryan Kenneth Davis; July 26 – Billy Gilley, Leann Curtis, Kenneth Jarvis; July 28 – Jayme Timm, Jodi Cassle, Ronald Ray Walker, Brandon Paul Wright, Gerald Hulone Beene, Kelly Lauren Werner, Lakyn Fleming; July 29 – Laura Patterson, Billy Patterson, William Travis Stewart; July 30 – Wendy Gay Skaugstod Brown, William R. Gamble III; July 31 – Erick Compian. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to: Rudy and Carol Compian Galvan, married July 25, 1982; Rev. Eugene and Ruth Ferguson Richards, married July 29, 1966; James Ray and Cynthia Lewis Trant, married July 30, 1977. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

